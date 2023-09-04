Xpeng to launch in UK next year with G6 SUV

Chinese EV maker Xpeng will launch in the UK toward the end of next year, it has announced.

Xpeng already sells electric cars in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden and is now planning a rapid expansion across Europe in 2024, including the start of sales in France, Germany and the UK.

It will offer Brits a right-hand-drive version of its newest mid-size SUV, the Xpeng G6, president Brian Gu announced at the Munich motor show on Monday.

The UK won't get the Xpeng G9 large SUV or P7 large saloon that are currently sold in left-hand-drive European markets, however.

The 4753mm-long G6 sits on Xpeng’s new SEPA 2.0 platform, which integrates technology such as an 800V electrical architecture that allows for DC rapid-charging at rates of up to 480kW.

In China, The Tesla Model Y rival is priced from ¥209,900 (£22,900) in single-motor, rear-wheel-drive form. The more powerful dual-motor, four-wheel-drive model starts at ¥276,900 (£30,200).

UK prices are expected to be significantly higher, after factors such as import duty, homologation and logistics are taken into account.

Battery choices are a 66kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) and a 87.5kWh lithium ion pack, which give 360 and 469 miles of range respectively on the Chinese CLTC test. This is normally more generous than the WLTP test used for the UK market.

“It comes down to economics,” said Gu of the decision to restricted right-hand-drive development to new models. “We don’t want to go back to old models; we want the latest technology.”

Gu said other models on the SEPA platform would be developed with right-hand-drive to enable Xpeng to target the UK and other RHD markets.

The company so far has stuck to the more traditional sales of model of signing up dealer groups, rather than selling to customers directly. The same approach will likely apply to the UK as well.