BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Xpeng lands in Germany ahead of UK launch later this year
UP NEXT
From the archive: When audio tech was used to create suspension

Xpeng lands in Germany ahead of UK launch later this year

Chinese EV maker gears up for wider European expansion, including into right-hand-drive markets
News
Nick GibbsCharlie Martin Autocar
2 mins read
28 March 2024

Chinese electric car maker Xpeng has launched in Germany, kicking off a European expansion strategy that will see it enter the UK, France and Italy by the end of this year.

The firm will begin selling the G9 SUV and P7 saloon in Germany from May, although it does not plan to bring the duo to the UK. British buyers will instead be offered the G6 crossover in right-hand-drive form.

 

Related articles

The 4753mm-long G6 sits on Xpeng’s new SEPA 2.0 platform, which integrates technology such as an 800V electrical architecture that allows for DC rapid-charging at rates of up to 480kW. 

In China, The Tesla Model Y rival is priced from ¥209,900 (£22,900) in single-motor, rear-wheel-drive form. The more powerful dual-motor, four-wheel-drive model starts at ¥276,900 (£30,200).

UK prices are expected to be significantly higher, after factors such as import duty, homologation and logistics are taken into account.

Xpeng g6 2024 front quarter cornering 0

Battery choices are a 66kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) and a 87.5kWh lithium ion pack, which give 360 and 469 miles of range respectively on the Chinese CLTC test. This is normally more generous than the WLTP test used for the UK market.

“It comes down to economics,” said Xpeng president Brian Gu of the decision to restricted right-hand-drive development to new models. “We don’t want to go back to old models; we want the latest technology.”

Gu said other models on the SEPA platform would be developed with right-hand-drive to enable Xpeng to target the UK and other RHD markets. 

The company so far has stuck to the more traditional sales of model of signing up dealer groups, rather than selling to customers directly. The same approach will likely apply to the UK as well. 

Xpeng is one of crop of a new EV makers in China that has adopted the Tesla model of building digital-focused EVs with high levels of propriety technology.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Audi RS3 front cornering
Audi RS3
8
Audi RS3
Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7

View all car reviews

Back to top

The company hit global headlines in July when Volkswagen Group announced it had taken a 5% stake for around $700 million (£540m).

Xpeng will make available to the German giant the older platform underpinning the G9 SUV so that the Volkswagen brand can sell two larger EVs in China from 2026.

The agreement will help Volkswagen to expand its EV line-up in China to complement its current line-up of ID models, which are based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform.

The link-up immediately addresses Volkswagen's tech shortfall by providing 800V electricals, quicker connectivity, a smarter software package and sophisticated driver-assistance systems. 

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 4 September 2023

How long before the top brands aren't Western?

jason_recliner 4 September 2023

Not awful but not good, either.

Latest Reviews

Audi RS3 front cornering
Audi RS3
8
Audi RS3
Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7

View all car reviews