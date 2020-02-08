What car? reveals Britain's biggest new car discounters

Buyers can save up to 30% on a new car before the plate change next month
Felix Page Autocar writer
8 February 2020

Autocar’s sister magazine What Car? has revealed the biggest new car discounts available in the UK ahead of the 20-plate change next month. 

The most significant individual percentage discount found is for Fiat’s Tipo family hatchback, which can be had for £4350 less than its £15,180 recommended retail price (RRP) in 1.4-litre Easy trim guise – a saving of around 30%. 

In second place is the Citroen C4 Cactus, which attracts a discount of up to £6472 – 26.84% of its RRP – while buyers can save up to £7738 on its larger C4 Spacetourer sibling. Citroen was found to be offering the most significant discounts on average, helping buyers to save an average of 16.44% on its new models.

Buyers could save £4071 on a new Seat and £3667 on a Nissan, while Skoda, Suzuki, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Smart are each offering discounts of between 11-12%. 

The results of What Car?’s survey show that manufacturers have, generally, increased new car discounts compared to the same period last year. The average discount this year is 21.82% greater – or £840 higher – than in the run up to the plate change in March 2019.

Our Verdict

Fiat Tipo

Fiat Tipo

Fiat goes back to the future with its new, 1980s-inspired family hatchback

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Users of What Car?’s New Car Buying service can save 8.99% on average if buying a car ahead of the plate change. 

March and September are traditionally bumper months for new car registrations; SMMT data shows that more than 458,000 new cars were registered in March 2019, compared to just 81,959 the month before. 

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “Our latest Target Price research shows new car buyers can save on average 8.99% when they buy through What Car? New Car Buying. What’s encouraging is that some of the most popular models on the road are being offered with very high discounts, exceeding 20% in some cases.

“Our research also suggests manufacturers are responding to the current dip in sales – driven by consumer uncertainty in the face of Brexit, with discounts this year nearly 22% higher than what we saw last year. That makes it a great time to shop around for a new car.”

Find a deal on a new car through What Car?'s online platform 

Brands offering the largest average discounts across model range

1. Citroën - 16.44% (£4431)

2. Seat - 15.56% (£4071)

3. Nissan - 14.11% (£3667)

4. Skoda - 11.68% (£3222)

5. Suzuki - 11.61% (£2375)

6. Volkswagen - 11.09% (£3613)

7. Mercedes - 11.02% (£5076)

8. Smart - 10.99% (£1834)

9. BMW - 10.41% (£4758)

10. Vauxhall - 9.09% (£2168)

Top 10 Target Price discounts

10. Volkswagen Touran 1.5 TSI Evo SE Family

Save £5666 / 19.28% from list price

List price: £29,395 | Price after What Car? discount: £23,729

9. Nissan X-Trail 1.7 dCi Acenta

Save £5875 / 20.40% from list price

List price: £28,795 | Price after What Car? discount: £22,920

8. Nissan Qashqai 1.5 dCi N-Connecta

Save £5563 / 21.07% from list price

List price: £26,400 | Price after What Car? discount: £20,837

7. Vauxhall Grandland X 1.5 Turbo D SE

Save £5521 / 21.65% from list price

List price: £25,505 | Price after What Car? discount: £19,984

6. Seat Leon 1.0 TSI SE

Save £4089 / 21.69% from list price

List price: £18,850 | Price after What Car? discount: £14,761

5. Citroën Grand C4 Spacetourer 2.0 Blue HDi 150 Flair Plus EAT8

Save £7738 / 22.12% from list price

List price: £34,980 | Price after What Car? discount: £27,242

4. BMW 4 Series 435d xDrive M Sport Convertible

Save £11,974 / 22.13% from list price

List price: £54,120 | Price after What Car? discount: £42,146

3. Volkswagen Passat 1.5 TSI SE

Save £5669 / 22.16% from list price

List price: £25,580 | Price after What Car? discount: £19,911

2. Citroën C4 Cactus 1.5 Blue HDi 120 Flair EAT6

Save £6472 / 26.84% from list price

List price: £24,105 | Price after What Car? discount: £17,633

1. Fiat Tipo 1.4 Easy

Save £4350 / 28.66% from list price

List price: £15,180 | Price after What Car? discount: £10,830

Read more

Citroen C4 Cactus review

Fiat Tipo review

The most expensive numberplates sold in the UK​

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week