What car? reveals Britain's biggest new car discounters

Autocar’s sister magazine What Car? has revealed the biggest new car discounts available in the UK ahead of the 20-plate change next month.

The most significant individual percentage discount found is for Fiat’s Tipo family hatchback, which can be had for £4350 less than its £15,180 recommended retail price (RRP) in 1.4-litre Easy trim guise – a saving of around 30%.

In second place is the Citroen C4 Cactus, which attracts a discount of up to £6472 – 26.84% of its RRP – while buyers can save up to £7738 on its larger C4 Spacetourer sibling. Citroen was found to be offering the most significant discounts on average, helping buyers to save an average of 16.44% on its new models.

Buyers could save £4071 on a new Seat and £3667 on a Nissan, while Skoda, Suzuki, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Smart are each offering discounts of between 11-12%.

The results of What Car?’s survey show that manufacturers have, generally, increased new car discounts compared to the same period last year. The average discount this year is 21.82% greater – or £840 higher – than in the run up to the plate change in March 2019.