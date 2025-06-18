BACK TO ALL NEWS
WATCH: Most important new cars of the 2025 Munich Motor Show

The IAA Mobility show 2025 kicks off today in Munich, and these are some of the highlights

8 September 2025

It's the 2025 Munich Motor Show, Europe's biggest motor show of the decade. And it's chock full of new car launches and unveilings.

Autocar has a team on the show floor and beavering away at our HQ. Join us, then, as we bring you the highlights of the 12 biggest launches of the show, from one-off concept cars to full production examples; from compact EVs to 700bhp supercars.

In no particular order, we've got all you need to know about the Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, Renault Clio, Mini JCW x Deus Ex Machina, VW ID Polo GTI, Leapmotor B05, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Cupra Raval and Audi Concept C. For more on all of these cars and much more besides, click on the video player above.

