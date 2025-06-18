WATCH: Most important new cars of the 2025 Munich Motor Show

It's the 2025 Munich Motor Show, Europe's biggest motor show of the decade. And it's chock full of new car launches and unveilings.

Autocar has a team on the show floor and beavering away at our HQ. Join us, then, as we bring you the highlights of the 12 biggest launches of the show, from one-off concept cars to full production examples; from compact EVs to 700bhp supercars.

In no particular order, we've got all you need to know about the Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, Renault Clio, Mini JCW x Deus Ex Machina, VW ID Polo GTI, Leapmotor B05, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Cupra Raval and Audi Concept C. For more on all of these cars and much more besides, click on the video player above.

Video not working? Click here.