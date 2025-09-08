BACK TO ALL NEWS
Vauxhall eyes sporty rebrand with next-generation Corsa
Vauxhall eyes sporty rebrand with next-generation Corsa

New Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo hints at Vauxhall's repositioning as a sportier brand

Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
8 September 2025

Vauxhall will look to become a sportier brand within the Stellantis stable in its next generation of models, starting with the new Corsa.

Stellantis Europe boss Jean-Philippe Imparato said Munich’s Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo showed the initial thinking behind moving Stellantis’s brands into more “white space” and breaking out further away from one another, Vauxhall’s white space being sportiness.

Vauxhall CEO Florian Huettl told Autocar the concept was “a great illustration of what we are working on for the next step”: building “sportiness” while ensuring the brand still makes cars that are “approachable and affordable”.

A further expression of the brand’s push into sportiness was seen with the introduction of the new Mokka GSE at the Munich show, said Huettl. 

Huettl confirmed development work had begun on the next-generation Corsa. A launch in 2027 is considered likely for the supermini, at a price that Huettl confirmed would be around €25,000.

The next Corsa will be based on Stellantis’s STLA Small platform rather than the cheaper Smart Car platform, as it's a more mature product in need of larger batteries. To that end, it will be offered as an electric car only.

Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo

Huettl said it was no longer Vauxhall’s intention to only offer electric cars from 2028 as previously planned, however.

While the next Corsa will be offered only as an EV, the current ICE Corsa is likely to stay in production alongside it so that Vauxhall is able to cater for that market.

Building on the decision to remove the 2028 EV-only pledge, Huettl said it wasn't a case of Vauxhall pausing or rowing back on EV development but instead a flexible and pragmatic response to the market’s slower than expected shift to EVs.

“We cannot rush faster than the demand,” he said.

More broadly on the next Corsa, Huettl said there will be a new approach to the interior design to try to get a greater feeling of space and light in the cabin.

While there will be a focus on driving dynamics and roadholding with the new Corsa as part of the sporty push, that doesn't extend to the by-wire steering that sibling brand Peugeot is preparing for its related next-generation 208.

Huettl was non-committal about whether the sportier push would spur a rebirth of the Manta, which had been heavily tipped for a return in 2022 but has seemingly fallen off the plan since. “We see the request to bring back this, bring back that,” he said.

Commenting specifically on Vauxhall in the UK, Huettl said the brand “needs to do more than today” and he is looking for a “more significant market share”, more akin to that of the past, when Vauxhall rivalled Ford for top spot.

“We have a historic manufacturing footprint. We intend to be a national car manufacturer and we intend to take space also in the market share," Huettl said. "Vauxhall deserves a bigger space in the UK market, and we go after it.”

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Bob Cat Brian 8 September 2025

What 'white space' does Stellantis have for VX/Opel being a sporty brand? They already have Alfa, Lancia, Abarth, Peugeot that are in theory, or at least could/should be filling this space. Arguably only FIAT and Citroen ARENT filling the sporty/ish area.

The only brand that appears to be filling its own space is DS, and that is hardly doing brilliantly. 

