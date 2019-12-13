VW plots hot electric GTX range

Volkswagen is set to use the GTX name on a range of electric-powered ID performance models, high-ranking sources at the German car maker have confirmed to Autocar.

The new nomenclature, already trademarked by Volkswagen, has been chosen for a number of ID models, including a production version of the Crozz coupé, which is likely to take the name ID 5 GTX in its most powerful guise.

The GTX title follows tradition at Volkswagen, which also uses the GTI, GTD and GTE names on performance-oriented petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid models respectively.

Volkswagen won’t confirm when the first GTX model is planned for launch, though Autocar has been told that development of a performance version of the ID 5 is ongoing at the company’s Braunschweig R&D centre in Germany and likely to be unveiled by early 2021.

As with existing GTI, GTD and GTE models, the GTX range will be differentiated from their standard ID siblings by a number of exterior and interior styling upgrades that aim to provide them with a more sporting flavour.