Volkswagen T-Cross gains new range-topping petrol engine

Volkswagen has added a new, range-topping turbo petrol engine to its T-Cross compact SUV.

The 1.5 TSI 150 is the most powerful unit yet available in the Nissan Juke rival. Transmitting its power through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, it enables the T-Cross to cover 0-62mph in 8.5sec.

This represents a significant 1.7sec gain on the previous range-topping variant, the 1.0 TSI 115. The 1.5-litre engine also has an improved top speed of 124mph. Despite this extra swiftness, the new model matches the 44.0mpg fuel economy of the 1.0-litre engine.

The new engine will be offered with SEL and R-Line trims, priced at £24,910 and £26,810 respectively.

The T-Cross 1.5 TSI 150 is Volkswagen's latest attempt to expand its offerings in the SUV class, following the 296bhp T-Roc R. These will soon be complemented by the T-Roc Cabriolet.

READ MORE

Volkswagen to launch 34 new models in 2020

Volkswagen T-Roc R: hot compact SUV on sale from £38,450

Volkswagen R&D boss: how we'll improve the ID 3

Volkswagen unveils new branding as part of company-wide reboot