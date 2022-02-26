Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

As with other less powerful Volkswagen T-Roc models, the T-Roc R doesn’t receive a power hike with this mid-life facelift, but it does benefit from a series of exterior styling changes and upgrades to its interior, which combine to give it a more contemporary look and more premium feel than before.

It remains delightfully urgent, with a raspy exhaust note that pops and crackles on the overrun in Race driving mode to give you the full aural performance car experience when you so desire.

The turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine displays some lag as the induction begins to build at lower end of the dial. Still, it's very determined and also quite smooth through the mid-range, where it's very responsive and willing.

Volkswagen’s seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG) gearbox is quick and smoother than ever before. It delivers rapid upshifts in automatic mode and is every bit as eager when you operate it in manual mode via the R-specific steering-wheel-mounted paddles.

Drive is sent to all four wheels via a fifth-generation version of Volkswagen’s 4Motion four-wheel drive system. It's not as advanced as the system used by the latest Volkswagen Golf R, but its ability to vary the amount of power sent to the front and rear wheels provides the T-Roc R with excellent traction.