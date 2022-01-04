BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen ID Vizzion confirmed for Beijing motor show in April
Volkswagen sales down 8% in 2021 but profit up 451%

Volkswagen ID Vizzion confirmed for Beijing motor show in April

VW's long-awaited answer to the Tesla Model 3 will follow ID 3, ID 4, ID 5 and ID Buzz onto market
16 March 2022

The production version of the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept, first revealed in 2018, will be unveiled at the Beijing motor show in April, VW brand boss Ralf Brandstatter has confirmed. First deliveries of the model will be in 2023, and prioritise China. 

Brandstatter confirmed the model's arrival, alongside a sketch of it (below) at the brand's annual press conference at which it confirmed profits had risen 451% against a sales volume drop of 8%.

The rakish car will essentially serve as the electric equivalent to the combustion-engined Passat, giving Volkswagen a sorely needed rival to electric executive market leaders like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

The newcomer will be available first in saloon form, as was recently seen in these pictures of it winter testing, before an estate-bodied version, based on the ID Space Vizzion concept, arrives. Although the exterior dimensions will largely match the combustion-engined Passat's, the interior is expected to offer space on a par with the Phaeton flagship, which bowed out in 2016.

A name has not yet been confirmed. It was originally thought to be called the ID 6, but that moniker has now been taken by Volkswagen's large China-only electric SUV. It is being developed under the codename Aero-B. 

As reported by Autocar last year, the new ID model will use Volkswagen's full-sized MEB architecture and will follow the ID 4 in being offered with a choice of rear- or four-wheel-drive powertrains. A GTX performance model will follow later, as has been confirmed to be the case for most ID models.

In 2020, then head of R&D Frank Welsch told Autocar the GTX version will be capable of 0-62mph in around 5.6sec.

Equipped with the largest battery available – thought to be 84kWh in capacity – the ID saloon should manage 431 miles per charge, slightly more than the longest-range version of Mercedes-Benz's new EQE. Smaller batteries taken from other ID models, ranging from 58kWh to 77kWh, will no doubt be available. 

Tonrichard 4 January 2022

Personally. I am disappointed that the car Is not a hatchback. I Know virtually all these D Class cars have a traditional boot but I much prefer the flexibility of a lift up hatch. Do not want to pay the penalty of heavier weight and cost of an SUV. This was an opportunity for VW to produce a model with a usp against the Tesla M3. 

xxxx 4 January 2022

What fake exhausts, never seen an exhaust that shape anyway. Just a rear grill, so to speak, the width of the vehicle. Quite like it actually and can see it being copied or perhaps some cars already have already it.

Citytiger 12 September 2021

Love the fake exhausts, I hope they reach production.. 

