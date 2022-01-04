Volkswagen ID Vizzion confirmed for Beijing motor show in April

The production version of the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept, first revealed in 2018, will be unveiled at the Beijing motor show in April, VW brand boss Ralf Brandstatter has confirmed. First deliveries of the model will be in 2023, and prioritise China.

Brandstatter confirmed the model's arrival, alongside a sketch of it (below) at the brand's annual press conference at which it confirmed profits had risen 451% against a sales volume drop of 8%.

The rakish car will essentially serve as the electric equivalent to the combustion-engined Passat, giving Volkswagen a sorely needed rival to electric executive market leaders like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

The newcomer will be available first in saloon form, as was recently seen in these pictures of it winter testing, before an estate-bodied version, based on the ID Space Vizzion concept, arrives. Although the exterior dimensions will largely match the combustion-engined Passat's, the interior is expected to offer space on a par with the Phaeton flagship, which bowed out in 2016.

A name has not yet been confirmed. It was originally thought to be called the ID 6, but that moniker has now been taken by Volkswagen's large China-only electric SUV. It is being developed under the codename Aero-B.