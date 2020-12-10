BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen ID 6 to arrive with 435-mile range in 2023
Car design will have to change for a fully electric future, says Volvo boss

Volkswagen ID 6 to arrive with 435-mile range in 2023

Electric saloon and estate also due to get 200kW charging
10 December 2020

Volkswagen’s fifth ID electric car, a production version of the ID Vizzion concept, will offer a range of up to 435 miles when it’s launched in the UK during the final quarter of 2023, according to the German car maker’s head of research and development, Frank Welsch.

Known to Volkswagen insiders under the name Aero-B, the future rival to the BMW i4 and Mercedes-Benz EQE is set to be called the ID 6 and will be offered in both saloon and estate forms, with similar exterior dimensions to the current Passat but interior room comparable to the larger, now-discontinued Phaeton.

Built on the Volkswagen Group’s EV-specific MEB platform, the new model will follow the ID 3 hatchback, the recently revealed ID 4 SUV, the ID 5 coupé-SUV that’s due to be revealed next year and a production version of the ID Buzz MPV that’s due in 2022.

While the ID 6 title isn’t official yet, the number six has connotations of wellbeing in China, Volkswagen’s biggest market, and the large saloon is expected to be particularly popular with Chinese buyers.

The ID 6 will be offered with one motor for rear-wheel drive or two motors for four-wheel drive. The latter layout will also underpin a GTX performance model that Welsch said will be capable of 0-62mph in around 5.6sec. By comparison, the single-motor model will have a 0-62mph time of about 8.5sec.

As with other ID models, the ID 6 is set to be sold with a choice of battery sizes. While it’s still in the early stages of development, Welsch claimed the largest battery, an 84kWh pack mounted within the flat floor of the MEB platform, will provide the car with a range of around 700km, or 431 miles – some 89 miles more than that quoted for the ID 3 Pro S, which has a 77kWh battery.

Welsch pinpointed improved lithium battery cell efficiency, a reduction in rolling resistance and new aerodynamic developments as being central to the longer range of the ID 6.

Additionally, the model is planned to support charging at a rate of up to 200kW, allowing around 143 miles of range to be added in just 10 minutes from a DC rapid charger.

Production of the ID 6 is set to take place at Volkswagen’s Emden plant in Germany from 2023. The current home to Passat and Arteon production is currently undergoing a heavy upgrade that Volkswagen claims will provide it with annual capacity for up to 300,000 EVs by 2023.

Latest Drives

Roewe R ER6 2020 first drive review - hero front
Roewe R ER6 2020 review
Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV RHD 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Renault Captur E-Tech 2020 UK review
Citroen e C4 2020 LHD first drive review - hero front
Citroen e-C4 2020 UK review
Citroen C4 Puretech 2021 UK (LHD) first drive review - hero front
Citroen C4 Puretech 2021 UK review
Skoda Octavia IV 2020 first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia iV 2020 UK review

The first ID models to be produced at Emden will be the ID 4 and ID 5 in 2022, with both built at Volkswagen’s Zwickau plant in the interim. Additional production of the ID 6 is expected to take place in China through Volkswagen’s Chinese joint-venture partners, SAIC and FAW, from 2024.

Meanwhile, Autocar can confirm that Volkswagen is planning to upgrade the charging capacity of the ID 3. It will receive a 130kW charging option next July, plus a 170kW option is set to become available by December 2021, allowing a 93-mile range extension on a 10-minute charge.

