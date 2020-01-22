New VW Golf GTI, TCR, GTD and R: power outputs confirmed

That system is also based around the EA888 engine. However, it will not be used on the Golf GTI, under the instruction of VW Group chairman Herbert Diess, who reversed the decision of his predecessor, Matthias Müller.
The transversely mounted 2.0-litre four-cylinder powerplant will be mated to an electric motor and 48V electrical architecture. It is a setup that VW plans to mirror on the smaller 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel units used in the Mk8 Golf.
The original plan had been to improve the Golf GTI’s low-end response with electric boosting. Additionally, the technology was to bring a coasting function that idles the engine on a trailing throttle and a recuperation system that harvests kinetic energy during braking. However, VW’s about-turn on hybrid technology should lead to the new GTI having a similar character to today’s car.
2020 VW Golf GTI: chassis and underpinnings
The new Golf GTI is underpinned by a further-developed version of the existing model’s MQB platform, using a MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspension in combination with adaptive damping control.
Engineers involved in the new car’s development say a lot of attention has been focused on steering accuracy. The electro-mechanical set-up of the outgoing model has been heavily reworked to provide added levels of feedback and a more direct ratio.
Buyers will be restricted to just one bodystyle: a five-door hatchback. The three-door will no longer be produced. Changes inside include a new digital instrument cluster with an optional head-up display unit, plus new switchgear, including a centre console featuring a stubby T-shaped gear selector for DSG-equipped versions.
The new GTI is also expected to follow the mainstream model and get a technical overhaul. Most significantly, this includes the integration of a new, larger infotainement screen that will have some touch functionality, but also a new tactile control system designed to make the most common control adjustments easier.
GTE, GTD and R variants: what do we know so far?
A performance increase for the GTI is necessary to ensure that it occupies a performance level above the new GTE, revealed at the same time as the standard Golf.
That model's 241bhp comes from a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine combined with an electric motor, with a lower-powered 201bhp variant expected at a later date. It makes use of a 13kWh battery that allows up to 43 miles of zero-emissions range, and can be taken up to 87mph without any assistance from the engine. Performance figures are yet to be detailed, however, as are economy figures.
Peter Cavellini
So, no Halo model then?
No R’ version then?, with over 300,400bhp?, to keep up with the big Boys?
Celtic Gizmo
R Will Come
I doubt that VW would drop the very successful R, Peter. The decision to drop the MILD 48V hybrid on the GTI is probably for a variaty of reasons, such as: Clearly defining the R - giving it a greater BHP/NM differential; Keeping the costs down on the GTI; Providing an extra year or so of R&D on the integration with the new golf (since the R usually doesnt arrive until later in the lifecycle).
eseaton
Total imbecile.
Why do you need to write your comments before you read an article?
Read the last paragraph, and then look yourself in a mirror and tell yourself what you are.
Paul Dalgarno
eseaton wrote:
Would you say something like that in public face to face? Lots of nasty people on here.
The Dr
Missed opportunity
VW have missed a trick here but I guess they went for the lower risk. I own a GTE Golf and the extra 100hp you get from the battery gives you real shove when GTE mode is selected which combines it with the 150hp ICE. If they added the electric power from this to the 300hp this would be a A45 worrier, might need 4wd though.....
bican304
xxxx
Right decision
It would have been like the Mk3 let down all over again, only more expensive!
Paul Dalgarno
I really don’t get hydrids
Unless they’re plug in I think they’re just an over complicated and heavy fiddle for emissions and fuel consumption tests. I’m glad VW have dropped it for the GTI.
Dilly
Well done vw for not adding extra weight
Nobody wants a GTi with all that extra weight. It doesn't fit the ethos of the car. The GTE is very good at what it does, but it does not fit the bill as a drivers car. They are better off putting the hybrid tech in a Golf R where the 4WD will deal with the extra weight better than a FWD Golf Gti. I'm happy VW are sticking with a formula that has worked well since the MK5 Gti.
Halcyon
Confusing article
On one hand, the title and article state that the next golf GTI will not be a hybrid but then there is this sentence:
"The transversely mounted 2.0-litre four-cylinder powerplant will be mated to an electric motor and 48V electrical architecture", which implies that the golf GTI (which together with R are the only golf models with 2.0-litre petrol engine) will have an electric motor, which makes it a hybrid.
So which is it Autocar, will it be a hybrid or not???
