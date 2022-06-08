BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Updated 2024 Cupra Formentor and Cupra Leon get all-new look
UP NEXT
New 2023 Polestar 3: 370-mile electric sports SUV unwrapped

Updated 2024 Cupra Formentor and Cupra Leon get all-new look

Brief preview of Cupra's updated hot hatch and crossover showcases extensive redesign
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
8 June 2022

The Cupra Formentor and Cupra Leon will be radically redesigned as part of a significant round of updates in the next two years, as the Spanish brand looks to more heavily differentiate its cars from those of parent company Seat.

Prototypes for the updated duo were shown briefly – and dimly – as part of a showcase for Cupra's 2025 line-up, which will also include the new Tavascan electric crossover, the compact Urbanrebel EV, Terramar hybrid SUV and an updated Cupra Born EV hatchback - the latter of which will be redesigned to more obviously distinguish it from its Volkswagen ID 3 sibling. 

Likewise, the Cupra Leon's new look sets it apart from the standard Seat Leon from which it derives the bulk of its underpinnings. 

Related articles

The new-look front end is a complete departure from today's car, and brings it closely into line with Cupra's expanded and updated line-up. 

Slim-line headlights featuring Cupra's distinctive triple-triangle motif are the most obvious addition, but the Seat grille has disappeared, to make way for a smoother central section like that of the Born and Tavascan. A prominent decorative bar splits the lower intake, which curves up into the front wings for a more purposeful stance.

It's a similar story for the Formentor - which, as a bespoke Cupra product in the first place, is already heavily visually distinguished from the Seat Ateca to which it is related. It gets the same headlight designs and a similar lower air intake design to the next Leon, but overall looks to bear more of a resemblance to the slightly larger new Terramar.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80
Genesis Electrified G80
01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 2022 FD Lead tracking
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
001 lotus emira tracking front 2022
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
001 toyota supra manual tracking front 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Cupra Leon 2020 road test review - hero front

Cupra Leon

Clever plug-in hybrid powertrain in a hot Leon hatch sounds more uniquely appealing than it turns out to be

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
Cupra Leon
Cupra Leon 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

It is unclear how extensively the two cars will be updated mechanically, but the new Terramar has already been confirmed for a new family of plug-in hybrid powertrains with much longer EV ranges than the existing PHEVs in Cupra's line-up, so EV ranges of more than 60 miles are on the cards for the plug-in Formentor and Leon variants.

The new Formentor and Leon can be expected to launch in 2024, following a full unveiling sometime next year - in line with Cupra's plan to have a complete bespoke line-up in place for 2025. 

Used cars for sale

 Cupra Leon 1.4 Ehybrid Vz3 5dr Dsg
2020
£32,000
17,434miles
Petrol/plugin Elec Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Leon 2.0 Tsi 300 Vz2 5dr Dsg
2021
£32,950
11,250miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Leon 1.4 Ehybrid Vz2 5dr Dsg
2021
£32,995
14,169miles
Petrol/plugin Elec Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Leon 2.0 Tsi 300 Vz2 5dr Dsg
2021
£33,240
3,271miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Leon 2.0 Tsi 300 Vz2 5dr Dsg
2021
£33,490
4,402miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Leon 1.4 Ehybrid Vz2 5dr Dsg
2021
£33,790
1,822miles
Petrol/plugin Elec Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Leon 2.0 Tsi 300 Vz2 5dr Dsg
2021
£33,950
3,686miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Leon 1.4 Ehybrid Vz2 5dr Dsg
2021
£33,995
5,683miles
Petrol/plugin Elec Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Cupra Leon 2.0 Tsi 300 Vz3 5dr Dsg
2021
£34,500
7,918miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80
Genesis Electrified G80
01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 2022 FD Lead tracking
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
001 lotus emira tracking front 2022
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
001 toyota supra manual tracking front 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review

View all latest drives