BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Cupra Terramar is hybrid-only sports SUV for 2024
UP NEXT
2024 Cupra Tavascan electric SUV gets light redesign for showrooms

New Cupra Terramar is hybrid-only sports SUV for 2024

Audi Q3 sibling will arrive as a mild-hybrid and a plug-in hybrid with an electric-only range of around 62 miles
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
7 June 2022

The new Cupra Terramar will enter dealerships in 2023 as a striking, hybrid-only crossover to rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Toyota RAV4.

Revealed today alongside the 2025 Cupra Urban Rebel electric supermini and the 2024 Cupra Tavascan electric SUV, the Terramar will be offered with a choice of mild-hybrid petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The latter will be capable of travelling "around 62 miles" in EV mode – as far as any conventional PHEV currently on sale.

Related articles

Named for a Spanish coastal town near Barcelona, it will be built alongside the closely related next-generation Audi Q3 at the Volkswagen Group's factory in Györ, Hungary - and is a close match dimensionally for that car, at 4.5 metres long. Cupra says it will allow the brand to compete in "the fastest-growing segment in Europe". 

Cupra has already confirmed that another electrified SUV will join the Terramar in dealerships, and it's possible this could be a more rakish-roofed, coupé-style variant in the vein of the Audi Q3 Sportback

For now, technical details remain thin on the ground, but the Terramar is expected to use a new generation of powertrains, separate from those available currently in the existing Cupra Formentor crossover.

Nonetheless, Cupra promises the e-Hybrid PHEV options will still major on "performance and contemporary sportiness".

The new SUV is expected to be key to unlock future growth for the brand, which will lead expansion of Seat over the coming years. It's unclear whether future models from the company will continue to bear Seat badges.

“Our commitment to Cupra is clear,” Griffiths said. “Cupra is transforming Seat’s position in the market, spearheading its global expansion. Cupra isn't the end of Seat: it gives Seat a future. The future is electric and the future is Cupra.

Car Review
Cupra Born
1 Cupra Born 2021 first drive review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“The future sustainability of our company is the growth of Cupra. We see our new brand Cupra as the lever to improve profitability, and we must put all our efforts behind its growth.” 

Cupra tripled its sales last year to 80,000 cars, while Seat's sales total was 471,000. 

Used cars for sale

 Cupra Born 150kw V3 58kwh 5dr Auto
2022
£38,800
5miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 lotus emira tracking front 2022
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
001 toyota supra manual tracking front 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Cupra Born 2021 first drive review hero front

Cupra Born

Does Cupra's take on the VW ID 3 have the dynamics to back up its punchier looks?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

001 lotus emira tracking front 2022
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
001 toyota supra manual tracking front 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review

View all latest drives