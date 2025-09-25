BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK government underwrites £1.5bn JLR loan following cyber attack

Huge loan to aid car giant's cashflow will come from commercial bank, but will be backed by government

News
James AttwoodWill Rimell Autocar
5 mins read
27 September 2025

The UK government will guarantee a £1.5 billion loan to JLR to help it support suppliers who have been hit by the production shutdown sparked by a cyber attack.

The loan to the Tata-owned car firm will be issued by a commercial bank, but will be underwritten by the UK government.

JLR halted production at all of its factories worldwide when it was targets by hackers on 1 September and has yet to start making cars again. As well as costing JLR an estimated £50 million a week, it has badly hit the firm's suppliers. 

It is estimated that around 150,000 people are employed by some 700 British firms that supply JLR, and the UK government has been investigating ways to support them, such as a furlough scheme or loans to suppliers.

It will instead underwrite a single loan to JLR through the Export Development Guarantee (EDG), with JLR repaying the money over a period of five years. 

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said that the loan guarantee "will help support the supply chain and protect skilled jobs in the West Midlands, Merseyside and throughout the UK."

Chancellor Rachel Reeves added that the loan would help JLR "support their supply chain and protect a vital part of the British car industry."

According to the BBC, the Unite union, which represents thousands of employees at JLR and in the supply chain, said the loan was "an important first step."

Last week, JLR was able to restore some of its IT systems following the back, and was able to start paying some of its suppliers – although it has said the earliest date that production wil resume will be 1 October.

The hack incapacitated the Land Rover maker, forcing it to shut down its internal computer systems in an effort to protect data from being stolen. This resulted in production shutdowns at all of its global plants, created issues with parts ordering and stifled retailers.

On Thursday 25 September JLR confirmed that “sections of our digital estate are now up and running”, including its payment systems – and the company is “now working to clear the backlog of payments to our suppliers as quickly as we can”.

JLR’s Global Parts Logistics Centre, which supplies the parts distribution centres for retailers globally, was also described as “returning to full operations”, meaning servicing and repairs can once again take place. 

JLR is now also able to digitally sell and register new vehicles (it was previously doing the latter via telephone to the DVLA), as its financial system has been brought back online.

Its statement concluded: “These are important initial steps as our dedicated teams work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the UK government’s NCSC [National Cyber Security Centre] and law enforcement to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner.”

Even if JLR is able to start resuming production on 1 October, getting all its engine and car lines up and running could take months. The firm will have lost at least a full month of vehicle production.

The impact on volumes will be made clear when the company releases its production numbers for the quarter, but in the three months to the end of September last year, it produced more than 80,000 cars.

The effect could be costing JLR up to £5 million a day, business economics professor David Bailey has told Autocar.

Worry for employees

Since the cyber attack, the majority of JLR’s employees have been off work, with lost hours being banked.

Union Unite said last week that employees within the supply chain are being told to apply for Universal Credit as they are moved onto reduced or zero-hours contracts by employers battling to stay afloat.

Earlier reports suggested that some suppliers “will go bust” as a result of the ongoing issues at JLR.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the union has written to the UK government demanding it set up a furlough scheme to take the pressure off suppliers by supplementing workers’ pay packets while they’re unable to do their jobs.

“Workers in the JLR supply chain must not be made to pay the price for the cyber attack,” said Graham. “It is the government’s responsibility to protect jobs and industries that are a vital part of the economy.”

Graham cited a similar scheme set up on 15 September by the Scottish government to support bus maker Alexander Dennis and said “a similar scheme for workers in the JLR supply chain [should be set up] now”.

JLR hack: what happened?

Autocar first reported issues affecting JLR on 1 September, when dealers couldn't register new cars on 'new plate day' , traditionally one of the year's busiest for registrations.

In an effort to combat the hack, JLR began “shutting down our systems” on 2 September.

It's still in the process of rebuilding them and is unabel to confirm a timescale for the fix.

The hack has left JLR incapacitated. No cars have been produced globally since, leading to millions of pounds of lost income.

The extent of the issues meant JLR brought police and cybersecurity experts in to “restart our global applications in a controlled and safe manner”.

During this process, which included an investigation, it was discovered that "some data" was "affected", said JLR. Those affected will be contacted, said the firm.

It's not officially known what data was taken or if a ransom demand has been made, but it is thought it most likely involves customer data given the involvement of the police.

Who has claimed responsibility for JLR hack?

On 3 September, a group of hackers calling themselves Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters claimed responsibility for the attack on JLR.

This is the same group that hacked Marks & Spencer in May, causing the British retailer seven weeks of disruption and costing £300 million in lost operating profit.

It claimed to have obtained customer data after exploiting a similar flaw in JLR’s IT system. The claim was made on a Telegram messenger group, where a user linked to the hackers posted a screenshot of what appeared to show JLR's internal system.

A member of the group revealled that a well-known flaw in SAP Netweaver, third-party software used by JLR, was exploited to access the data.

The US's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned about the flaw earlier this year. An update for the software was released, but whether JLR applied it is unknown.

It's also not known what data was taken or if a ransom demand has been made of JLR.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Trimite 26 September 2025

This is not JLRs mess- that is like saying that every house that gets burgled is the householders fault. JLR is due to invest around £9B in next 4 years in the UK plus up to £5B in Somerset. They have to deal with 43,000 of their own employees.  Its a short term funding from Government to a sector that pays over £25B a year back into the Exchequer. TATA could easily pick everything up and move it overseas.  Let's all grow up and support a key industry for over 250,000 well paid jobs that pays a lot of taxes to support a growing proportion of layabouts and old people.

jason_recliner 26 September 2025
Anybody else picturing Clarkson feigning forgetting his wallet?

JaG: Sorry chaps, looks like we won't be able to pay you this month. We've had a little bit of a hiccup in the computing and the e-letters and whatnot, it's the darndest thing! We do apologise!

JaaaaaaaaaaGGGGGGGGGGGG!

Peter Cavellini 25 September 2025

We all buy our cars believing we're driving the best most reliable vehicle on the road at a pr we can afford, really?, the thing is all cars have faults some more than others and not just at the cheaper end of the car market, technology has it uses but when someone or somebody decides to play silly buggers with the computers the whole car production logistics can't operate,and isn't there an old fashioned fall back system so when this happens it can be set in motion until the crisis is over.

