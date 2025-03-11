The Toyota C-HR+ electric crossover will arrive in the UK in March, priced from £34,495.
The SUV is the Japanese brand’s third battery EV and sits between the bZ4X and smaller Suzuki-twinned Urban Cruiser.
Described as the “core” model in Toyota's EV line-up, the C-HR+ will give the Japanese firm a foothold in the popular electric C-SUV segment.
When it goes on sale on 6 January, it will be offered with three trim levels. Prices will top-out at £40,995 for Excel, which is offered with 338bhp – making it one of the most powerful cars Toyota has yet launched in Europe.
Design
The C-HR+ remains largely true to that concept, with a long raked roofline and extended bonnet. Like its hybrid-powered C-HR range-mate, it is bookended by a full-width rear light bar and Toyota’s new ‘hammerhead’ front-end design.
At 4520mm long, the C-HR+ will be positioned between the Urban Cruiser and bZ4X in Toyota’s EV range. Its size pits it against the likes of the Volvo EC40, Smart #3, Mini Countryman and BMW iX2.
A 2750mm wheelbase results in cabin space that is a “class above” its rivals, according to Toyota, with 106 litres more than the hybrid C-HR.
However, at 416 litres, boot space is at the lower end of the class.
The C-HR+ is 168mm longer than the C-HR and is positioned as its electric alternative despite being technically unrelated.
Toyota said the ‘+’ suffix signifies “added versatility and practicality” over its namesake, as well as the “specific qualities and benefits of the BEV powertrain”.
Join the debate
Add your comment
So forgettable and even after down grading the battery to hit a £40k will only be a niche player.
Sorry getting my br4x and br3x mixed up, my comment applies to the 4x.
Not ugly, but hardly memorable either. Yet another squinty robotic CUV.