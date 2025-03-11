The Toyota C-HR+ electric crossover will arrive in the UK in March, priced from £34,495.

The SUV is the Japanese brand’s third battery EV and sits between the bZ4X and smaller Suzuki-twinned Urban Cruiser.

Described as the “core” model in Toyota's EV line-up, the C-HR+ will give the Japanese firm a foothold in the popular electric C-SUV segment.

When it goes on sale on 6 January, it will be offered with three trim levels. Prices will top-out at £40,995 for Excel, which is offered with 338bhp – making it one of the most powerful cars Toyota has yet launched in Europe.

Design

The C-HR+ remains largely true to that concept, with a long raked roofline and extended bonnet. Like its hybrid-powered C-HR range-mate, it is bookended by a full-width rear light bar and Toyota’s new ‘hammerhead’ front-end design.

At 4520mm long, the C-HR+ will be positioned between the Urban Cruiser and bZ4X in Toyota’s EV range. Its size pits it against the likes of the Volvo EC40, Smart #3, Mini Countryman and BMW iX2.

A 2750mm wheelbase results in cabin space that is a “class above” its rivals, according to Toyota, with 106 litres more than the hybrid C-HR.

However, at 416 litres, boot space is at the lower end of the class.

The C-HR+ is 168mm longer than the C-HR and is positioned as its electric alternative despite being technically unrelated.

Toyota said the ‘+’ suffix signifies “added versatility and practicality” over its namesake, as well as the “specific qualities and benefits of the BEV powertrain”.