Toyota C-HR+ here in March to rival Skoda Elroq at £34,495

Electric equivalent of popular crossover gets up to 376 miles of range and 338bhp; promised to be "fun to drive"

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
16 December 2025

The Toyota C-HR+ electric crossover will arrive in the UK in March, priced from £34,495.

The SUV is the Japanese brand’s third battery EV and sits between the bZ4X and smaller Suzuki-twinned Urban Cruiser.

Described as the “core” model in Toyota's EV line-up, the C-HR+ will give the Japanese firm a foothold in the popular electric C-SUV segment.

When it goes on sale on 6 January, it will be offered with three trim levels. Prices will top-out at £40,995 for Excel, which is offered with 338bhp – making it one of the most powerful cars Toyota has yet launched in Europe.

Design

The C-HR+ remains largely true to that concept, with a long raked roofline and extended bonnet. Like its hybrid-powered C-HR range-mate, it is bookended by a full-width rear light bar and Toyota’s new ‘hammerhead’ front-end design.

At 4520mm long, the C-HR+ will be positioned between the Urban Cruiser and bZ4X in Toyota’s EV range. Its size pits it against the likes of the Volvo EC40, Smart #3, Mini Countryman and BMW iX2.

A 2750mm wheelbase results in cabin space that is a “class above” its rivals, according to Toyota, with 106 litres more than the hybrid C-HR

However, at 416 litres, boot space is at the lower end of the class.

The C-HR+ is 168mm longer than the C-HR and is positioned as its electric alternative despite being technically unrelated.

Toyota said the ‘+’ suffix signifies “added versatility and practicality” over its namesake, as well as the “specific qualities and benefits of the BEV powertrain”.

Latest Reviews

Renault Clio 2025 review 002
Renault Clio
Renault Clio
Xpeng G6 Performance FD 2025 ME 23
Xpeng G6
6
Xpeng G6
VW ID Polo review 2025 001
Volkswagen ID Polo prototype review
Volkswagen ID Polo prototype review
BYD SEAL 6 Touring
BYD Seal 6
6
BYD Seal 6
Citroen e C5 Aircross review 2025 001
Citroen C5 Aircross
7
Citroen C5 Aircross

Toyota C HR front cornering

Toyota C-HR review

Second generation of Toyota's smash-hit crossover gains sharper styling and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain

Europe CEO Yoshihiro Nakata said: “We wanted to bring all the passion, emotion and success of the C-HR to the BEV segment, so in this space it shares the same DNA.”

The interior is fitted with a 14in touchscreen, 7in digital instrument display and a host of physical controls for the most used functions, such as climate. Options include two wireless smartphone chargers, air-con controls for rear occupants and a panoramic roof.

Power and range

Based on the e-TNGA platform also used by the bZ4X, the C-HR+ is offered with either a 57.7kWh (for 284 miles) or 77.0kWh battery (for 376 miles). An 11kW on-board charger is standard and high-spec models get a 22kW unit. DC fast charging peaks at 150kW.

The C-HR+ can be had with front-wheel drive or, exclusively with the 77kWh pack, all-wheel drive. Power levels begin at 165bhp, rise to 221bhp and top out at 338bhp in dual-motor, all-wheel-drive form. This beats the standard 3.0-litre six-pot GR Supra by 3bhp.

For power output, the EV is beaten only by the 429bhp GR Supra Final Edition as the most potent Toyota to date, although that sports coupé is sold in very limited numbers and not in the UK.

Toyota claims the C-HR+ is “fun to drive”, thanks to the rigidity of the platform, bespoke-tuned suspension, stiffened anti-roll bars and responsive steering. This, said Toyota, is what sets it apart from the bZ4X. Full UK range details will be revealed closer to the car’s arrival later this year.

Pricing

The C-HR+ starts at £34,495 in Icon trim with the smaller 57.7kWh battery. Equipment includes 18in black metallic alloy wheels, an 11kW onboard charger and active safety features such as blindspot monitoring.

Design trim is priced at £36,995 and comes with the larger 77kWh battery, a powered tailgate and rear privacy glass. It also offers 20in alloys as an option.

Top-end Excel trim costs £40,995 and adds further luxuries, including electronic adjustment of the driver’s seat, synthetic suede and leather upholstery, headlight cleaners and a 360deg camera. It also gets a more advanced 22kW onboard AC charger. Additional safety tech includes front cross traffic alert and lane change assistance. A JBL audio system, a panoramic roof and grey interior trim can be optioned in.

xxxx 12 March 2025

So forgettable and even after down grading the battery to hit a £40k will only be a niche player.

xxxx 12 March 2025

Sorry getting my br4x and br3x mixed up, my comment applies to the 4x.

shiftright 12 March 2025

Not ugly, but hardly memorable either. Yet another squinty robotic CUV.

Marc 12 March 2025
Looks great, quite distinctive. Hopefully Toyota has sorted the efficiency issues that affect the BZ4X

