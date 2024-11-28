The Toyota GR Supra is retiring after six years with a track-honed, 429bhp special edition with a heavily revamped chassis, aggressive new styling cues and a race-inspired cockpit.

The A90-generation Supra was launched in early 2019 as the fifth iteration of Toyota's flagship sports coupé, sharing its underpinnings and powertrain with the BMW Z4 roadster, alongside which it is built by Magna Steyr in Austria.

The Supra's revival after two decades was a passion project of petrolhead Toyota chairman Akio Toyota, who said: "Even though Toyota had no plans to make a new Supra, just like a lot of other die-hard Supra fans around the world, I secretly wanted to make it."

It has been offered in its current generation with a choice of 2.0-litre four-cylinder and 3.0-litre six-pot BMW engines, both with either a manual or automatic gearbox.

It's now no longer available to order in the UK, leaving the GR Yaris hot hatch as Toyota's sole performance offering, now that the GR86 sports car has also sold out.

The run-out A90 Final Edition, limited to just 300 units globally, is based on the range-topping 3.0-litre car but with power output boosted to a whopping 429bhp – more than a Porsche 911 Carrera – and torque to 420lb ft.