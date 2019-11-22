BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tesla Cybertruck finally enters production
UP NEXT
Autocar Archive returns: 128 years of magazines available online

Tesla Cybertruck finally enters production

Radical, straight-edged pick-up pictured with production workers at Texan Gigafactory after four year delay
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
17 July 2023

Production of the Tesla Cybertruck has finally begun at the American firm's Gigafactory in Texas, with the first example rolling off the production line nearly four years after it was first unveiled.

The first production Cybertruck was today pictured on Tesla’s social media channels, surrounded by factory workers at the EV maker’s Texan headquarters.

It now appears likely that Tesla will achieve its target of beginning customer deliveries of the pick-up by the end of September; a two-year delay from the 2021 date mooted at the Cybertruck’s 2019 launch.

Related articles

The Ford F-150 Lightning rival is the same length (5.87m) as traditional competitors, but features a vastly different look both inside and out. For starters, it sports a radical wedge-shape design, no front grille, angular window frames and bodywork featuring almost no curvature.

Its body is said to be made of “ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel”, and is claimed to be bulletproof against 9mm gun bullets.

Three powertrain options will be offered with one, two or three electric motors. The single motor, rear-wheel drive version will do 0-60mph in 6.5sec with a claimed range of 250 miles. 

It can also tow 3400kg, has a 1360kg payload, and is said to cost from $39,900 (around £30,600) before any government incentives. All variants are claimed to be capable of the same 1MW (1000kW) charging speed as the Tesla Semi.

One step up is the mid-range dual-motor variant, offering all-wheel drive, a claimed 0-60mph time of 4.5sec and the ability to tow more than 4500kg. It was initially claimed the model would cost $49,900 (£38,300) before incentives. 

The top-rung car will use Tesla’s latest tri-motor ‘Plaid’ EV powertrain, the same one used on the Tesla Model S Plaid. Priced from $69,900 (£53,700), its specs include a claimed 500-mile range per charge, 0-60mph in 2.9sec and the ability to complete the quarter mile in just over 10sec. The towing capacity is 6350kg, Musk claims. 

Elsewhere underneath, it gets adaptive air suspension with an adjustable ride height. Musk claims the maximum height will be 16in, with the ability to be adjusted up and down by 4in. 

The load bay is a Ford F-150-rivalling 6.5ft long and features a raisable cover. Tesla claims over 2800 litres of lockable storage space including the covered load bay (dubbed the ‘vault’), as well as space in the "frunk" and sail pillars. 

The Cybertruck can seat up to six adults inside. Its minimalist interior features a dashboard dominated by a 17in tablet-style touchscreen.

Specifications are, however, yet to be officially confirmed; as are the prospects of European and UK sales. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

The Cybertruck is available to reserve for US customers for a $100 (£77) fully refundable deposit – with no guarantee that these reservations are converted into sales. Musk claimed shortly after the pick-up’s unveiling that 200,000 people had placed a deposit.

used Tesla cars for sale

Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2020
£32,495
16,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2021
£33,749
32,247miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2020
£28,449
48,890miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2019
£27,148
32,248miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2020
£28,800
45,942miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2020
£28,650
42,237miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2021
£33,999
30,250miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Tesla Model S 75 Auto 5dr
2017
£25,490
81,320miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2019
£22,995
76,303miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 962 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
64
Add a comment…
St George 25 November 2019

Yuk!

I have a positive comment to make to start. Without Tesla I don't think that the mainstream auto manufactures would be where they are regarding the development and production of EVs. The cybertruck is another nudge from Tesla to force the production of EV trucks. Applause. However, I don't see the cyber truck as a serious threat to the likes of GM, Ford and Ram and the like. The wedge design, yuk!, is driven by the planned use of the SpaceX stainless steel which is so tough it can't be stamped resulting in the origami like production process. This process will prevent the kind of style changes that the buying public are so used to. The other issue is the exoskeleton body. This is fine for a basic pickup truck but what about the chassis cab trucks sold to upfitters to mount flatbeds, tipper beds or other fleet style work boxes on. Has Elon got a plan to satisfy this sector of the market ?

fsizer 25 November 2019

Really!?

These Tesla fanboys really are insane. That piece of s11t has 200k orders?! Mad

lambo58 24 November 2019

Hmmm, 150k preorders in its

Hmmm, 150k preorders in its first day reveal..

Maybe not so crazy after all 

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives