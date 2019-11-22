Tesla Cybertruck finally enters production

Production of the Tesla Cybertruck has finally begun at the American firm's Gigafactory in Texas, with the first example rolling off the production line nearly four years after it was first unveiled.

The first production Cybertruck was today pictured on Tesla’s social media channels, surrounded by factory workers at the EV maker’s Texan headquarters.

It now appears likely that Tesla will achieve its target of beginning customer deliveries of the pick-up by the end of September; a two-year delay from the 2021 date mooted at the Cybertruck’s 2019 launch.

The Ford F-150 Lightning rival is the same length (5.87m) as traditional competitors, but features a vastly different look both inside and out. For starters, it sports a radical wedge-shape design, no front grille, angular window frames and bodywork featuring almost no curvature.

Its body is said to be made of “ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel”, and is claimed to be bulletproof against 9mm gun bullets.

Three powertrain options will be offered with one, two or three electric motors. The single motor, rear-wheel drive version will do 0-60mph in 6.5sec with a claimed range of 250 miles.

It can also tow 3400kg, has a 1360kg payload, and is said to cost from $39,900 (around £30,600) before any government incentives. All variants are claimed to be capable of the same 1MW (1000kW) charging speed as the Tesla Semi.

One step up is the mid-range dual-motor variant, offering all-wheel drive, a claimed 0-60mph time of 4.5sec and the ability to tow more than 4500kg. It was initially claimed the model would cost $49,900 (£38,300) before incentives.

The top-rung car will use Tesla’s latest tri-motor ‘Plaid’ EV powertrain, the same one used on the Tesla Model S Plaid. Priced from $69,900 (£53,700), its specs include a claimed 500-mile range per charge, 0-60mph in 2.9sec and the ability to complete the quarter mile in just over 10sec. The towing capacity is 6350kg, Musk claims.

Elsewhere underneath, it gets adaptive air suspension with an adjustable ride height. Musk claims the maximum height will be 16in, with the ability to be adjusted up and down by 4in.

The load bay is a Ford F-150-rivalling 6.5ft long and features a raisable cover. Tesla claims over 2800 litres of lockable storage space including the covered load bay (dubbed the ‘vault’), as well as space in the "frunk" and sail pillars.

The Cybertruck can seat up to six adults inside. Its minimalist interior features a dashboard dominated by a 17in tablet-style touchscreen.

Specifications are, however, yet to be officially confirmed; as are the prospects of European and UK sales.