Try drawing a pick-up truck with your non-writing hand and I’d bet you’d come up with something closely resembling the Tesla Cybertruck, a true automotive alien in just how different it is to every single vehicle on the road.
Maybe Elon Musk did such a thing himself and nobody dared challenge him, and it just ended up in showrooms in raw form, so absolute is his power. Maybe he is simply goading legislators and legislation in the US that somehow allow a sharp-edged, flat-fronted vehicle you would not want to crash into you, however or whatever you’re travelling in, to be legally sold, to check their small print. Maybe he’s an alien, and this is just a Ford Mondeo where he comes from? The blurb says it can travel on any planet, after all; how could they know how it’d handle the Saturn ring road?
Not normally one to entertain conspiracy theories, I had my doubts about whether the Cybertruck really did exist, and whether you could actually drive such a thing on public roads. In America at least, for crash legislation in the UK and EU rightly and thankfully prevents the Cybertruck’s sale here. Trust me, you’d agree if you ran your finger over one of its sharp edges.
Yet it is real: when you do see your first one on the road, your jaw drops and your eyes track it for as long as possible.