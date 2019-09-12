Tesla ‘Plaid’ 3-motor system coming to Model S 'in 2020’

A series of tweets by Tesla CEO Elon Musk have confirmed that the Model S will adopt a new, ultra high-performance three-motor powertrain configuration coined ‘Plaid’.

In the tweets, Musk claims that the new powertrain is “about a year away” and will also feature in the X and Roadster models, but not the upcoming Model Y or recently released Model 3 saloon.

The Tesla boss also confirmed that the uprated powertrain will cost more than any of its current offerings, but will still cost “less than competitors”, perhaps hinting at the recently unveiled Porsche Taycan which costs £138,000 in flagship Turbo S form.

The news comes after a beefed-up Model S P100D+ featuring wider wheel arches, a rear spoiler and aggressive grille was spotted testing at the Nürburgring earlier this week, with the intention of beating the Taycan’s lap time of seven minutes and 42 seconds.