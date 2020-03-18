Suzuki Swift Sport goes hybrid only

The Suzuki Swift Sport has become hybrid only as the brand seeks to electrify its line-up and meet upcoming emissions regulations.

The latest Swift Sport, which goes on sale in the UK in April, has adopted mild-hybrid tech by using a 48V set-up alongside a reworked version of the outgoing car's 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

The powertrain has also been adopted by Suzuki's new S-Cross and Vitara Hybrids, which follow the 2020 Swift Sport to market next month.

The 48V system helps to generate a higher level of torque lower in the rev range, making 173lb ft available from under 2000rpm and up to 3500rpm.

The new powertrain generates 127bhp, enabling the car to achieve 0-62mph in 9.1sec and a top speed of 130mph.

A Suzuki spokesman told Autocar: “It’s not about out-and-out power any more. We’re trying to make 48V work at a more efficient pace lower down the rev range.