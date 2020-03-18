Suzuki Swift Sport goes hybrid only

New powertrain boosts performance hatch’s green credentials
18 March 2020

The Suzuki Swift Sport has become hybrid only as the brand seeks to electrify its line-up and meet upcoming emissions regulations.

The latest Swift Sport, which goes on sale in the UK in April, has adopted mild-hybrid tech by using a 48V set-up alongside a reworked version of the outgoing car's 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

The powertrain has also been adopted by Suzuki's new S-Cross and Vitara Hybrids, which follow the 2020 Swift Sport to market next month.

The 48V system helps to generate a higher level of torque lower in the rev range, making 173lb ft available from under 2000rpm and up to 3500rpm.

The new powertrain generates 127bhp, enabling the car to achieve 0-62mph in 9.1sec and a top speed of 130mph.

A Suzuki spokesman told Autocar: “It’s not about out-and-out power any more. We’re trying to make 48V work at a more efficient pace lower down the rev range.

Suzuki Swift Sport

Suzuji Swift Sport Japan-spec review hero front

The sportier Suzuki Swift's chirpy character is preserved, and with the bonus of more power and more tech. Handling could be more responsive, but it's fun nevertheless

“The Swift Sport has never been a hot hatch. The Swift Sport is a car to have fun in at good speeds, but safely and without getting into trouble.”

The front-wheel-drive model achieves WLTP-certified CO2 emissions of 127g/km and promises fuel economy of 50.1mpg, a 6% improvement over the outgoing model.

It retains the lightweight Heartect platform used on the outgoing car, giving it a kerb weight of 1025kg.

Inside, the new Sport has privacy glass, a DAB radio and Bluetooth fitted as standard, as well as a rear-view camera, dual-sensor brake support and rear parking sensors.

Adaptive cruise control and LED headlights are now available as standard, an addition over the previous model. The Swift Sport rides on 17in alloy wheels.

Suzuki has not yet released pricing details for the new Swift Sport but said there will be a small increase over the £17,999 starting price of the previous version due to new technology.

1

xxxx

18 March 2020

It's now considerabiliy slower, has less power, is more expensive, heavier, more complicated .. but might save you £100 a year on petrol WOW!

How to ruin a great car, best buy old stock!

