Suzuki Ignis gains new styling and powertrain for 2020

Suzuki’s quirky Ignis city car has undergone a mid-life facelift, gaining subtle design tweaks and a new mild hybrid powertrain option.
The Fiat 500 rival, launched in 2016, retains its boxy overall silhouette, flared wheel arches and compact footprint, but gains a new five-spoke front grille that brings it into line with the Jimny SUV.
The upright supermini also receives chunkier front and rear bumpers with silver-painted inserts.
Suzuki’s 1.2-litre mild-hybrid Dualjet four-cylinder engine, available with a CVT gearbox for the first time, now features an uprated injection system, piston cooling jets and a variable displacement oil pump for improved acceleration and efficiency.
Additionally, the hybrid system’s battery capacity has also been expanded from 3Ah to 10Ah, further enhancing fuel efficiency.
Join the debate
xxxx
Cute
Best looking supermini-mini in my book, nothing comes close. As to piston cooling jets is this the system Suzuki used to put on their bikes i.e. oil cooled pistons?
Add your comment