Suzuki Ignis gains new styling and powertrain for 2020

Suzuki’s quirky Ignis city car has undergone a mid-life facelift, gaining subtle design tweaks and a new mild hybrid powertrain option.

The Fiat 500 rival, launched in 2016, retains its boxy overall silhouette, flared wheel arches and compact footprint, but gains a new five-spoke front grille that brings it into line with the Jimny SUV.

The upright supermini also receives chunkier front and rear bumpers with silver-painted inserts.

Suzuki’s 1.2-litre mild-hybrid Dualjet four-cylinder engine, available with a CVT gearbox for the first time, now features an uprated injection system, piston cooling jets and a variable displacement oil pump for improved acceleration and efficiency.

Additionally, the hybrid system’s battery capacity has also been expanded from 3Ah to 10Ah, further enhancing fuel efficiency.