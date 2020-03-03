Suzuki Ignis gains new styling and powertrain for 2020

Boxy city car claimed to offer improved efficiency with the aid of a CVT gearbox and revamped engine
3 March 2020

Suzuki’s quirky Ignis city car has undergone a mid-life facelift, gaining subtle design tweaks and a new mild hybrid powertrain option.

The Fiat 500 rival, launched in 2016, retains its boxy overall silhouette, flared wheel arches and compact footprint, but gains a new five-spoke front grille that brings it into line with the Jimny SUV. 

The upright supermini also receives chunkier front and rear bumpers with silver-painted inserts. 

Suzuki’s 1.2-litre mild-hybrid Dualjet four-cylinder engine, available with a CVT gearbox for the first time, now features an uprated injection system, piston cooling jets and a variable displacement oil pump for improved acceleration and efficiency. 

Additionally, the hybrid system’s battery capacity has also been expanded from 3Ah to 10Ah, further enhancing fuel efficiency. 

Suzuki Ignis

Suzuki Ignis

Suzuki's dinky SUV is extremely well priced and packaged - enough to forgive its stodgy handling and so-so interior quality and infotainment

The mechanical improvements mean the Ignis is likely to improve upon the outgoing car’s economy figures. In two-wheel drive guise, and equipped with a manual gearbox, it is capable of 65.6mpg and emits just 98g/km. 

The car’s interior is largely unchanged, but a redesigned instrument panel and new colour options differentiate the latest Ignis from the outgoing variant. 

xxxx

3 March 2020

Best looking supermini-mini in my book, nothing comes close.  As to piston cooling jets is this the system Suzuki used to put on their bikes i.e. oil cooled pistons?

