Toyota and Suzuki confirm details of new 'Alliance'

Toyota and Suzuki have announced plans to acquire a financial stake in eachother's operations, as part of a move towards a collaborative development programme.
Toyota plans to take a 4.94% stake in Suzuki at a cost of £743.3 million for 24 million shares of common stock. Suzuki, meanwhile, will invest roughly £372 million in Toyota. The deal is awaiting approval from the foreign competition authorities.
The difference in investment amounts reflects Toyota's inflated value; in 2018, the company became the first Japanese firm to achieve annual sales of 30 trillion yen (£232 billion), while Suzuki achieved roughly a tenth of that, at 3,871.5 billion yen (£28 billion).
A statement from Toyota read: "The two companies intend to achieve sustainable growth, by overcoming new challenges surrounding the automobile sector by building and deepening cooperative relationships in new fields while continuing to be competitors, in addition to strengthening the technologies and products in which each company specializes and their existing business foundations.
"Specifically, to take up challenges together in this transitional era, the two companies plan to establish and promote a long-term partnership between themselves, for promoting collaboration in new fields, including the field of autonomous driving."
In March, the two companies announced the first details of a new wide-ranging collaboration, which will involve Toyota producing Suzuki-badged hybrid vehicles based on the RAV4 and Corolla estate for the European market. The deal will include Suzuki vehicles being built at Toyota's Derbyshire plant.
The two Japanese firms signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a partnership in 2017, and have now agreed ‘concrete details’ of the deal. The two firms say the agreement will bring together “Toyota’s strength in electrification technologies and Suzuki’s strength in technologies for compact vehicles”.
Cersai Lannister
Crossroads
All sensible stuff by these carmakers, even though it seems to have taken them since 2017 what form their cooperation should take. Evidently, we are moving into a world of greater cooperation from technology through to platform sharing. One has to assume that nobody will care if the batteries are common, in the same way that platform sharing is invisible and irrelevant to the non-enthusiast. The only danger becomes one where there's a race to the bottom. As customers shift to buy these high tech (autonomous or not) cars then the buyer seems likely to be less and less interested in brand, vehicle dynamics or maybe looks. The net result could be that certain manufacturers like Suzuki could become "utility mobility" makers that gain share as more traditional brands that stand for something greater are eroded. Conversely, there's a chance that the market bifurcates into two where there are "driverless buyers" and "buyer-drivers" maybe.
Einarbb
I actually reckon the opposite the case
Think about - being a passenger instead of driving. What is the emphasis for a passenger? You want comfort - isolation - refinement, that means also - ride comfort. In addition, as you spend more time staring at the interior not doing the driving, logically focus on interior comfort and looks, becomes even greater. I'm not quite certain you're right about interest in exterior looks of the vehicle, seems humans always shall consider looks important. Only if they don't own the vehicle might exterior become unimportant.
Cersai Lannister
Einarbb wrote:
That's a very good point you make there and one has to hope that there are enough interested owner-drivers out there that keep the manufacturers making decent-looking vehicles. The revolution of interior packaging, infotainment, the redefinition of what an interior archives for its occupant seems to be dawning. All of which makes me wonder if we might start to experience "high-wear" interiors for ride-sharing and "low-stress luxury" for those that want the same (or different) vehicle for their own use.
Bazzer
Hopefully, they will use
Hopefully, they will use Suzuki's designers and sack all the Toyota ones.
Takeitslowly
Bazzer wrote:
A somewhat sharp comment, based on subjectivity, to be contrasted with the global sales figures for the latter brands cars.
ianp55
Suzuki & Toyota collaboration
pickupman
See to be quite frank, for
See to be quite frank, for the corrolla and the RAV4 to combine it would be a logistical and car common sense fail... Not to mention the fact that the cars are going to have EV powers of a indigested butterfly...
Suzuki/Toyota your time has gone... bye
jonboy4969
ianp55 wrote:
It quite clearly states that the two new Suzuki cars WILL be all new and not any replacement for any existing car, and with the new cars that are coming from Suzuki before hand, the future for them as a company is looking extremely good.
sabre
Japanese cooperation
Toyota Suzuki cooperation is not really news. Two solid companies known for cars of quality and reliability cooperate for more product and market diversification. It would be real news if Toyota and FCA cooperate in order to bring Fiat and Chrysler product to top position of quality and reliability. The only obstacle is what would Toyota gain from that cooperation.
