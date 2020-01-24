Suzuki Jimny to stay on sale in UK for 2020, future in doubt

Suzuki UK has responded to media reports that the Jimny will soon be removed from sale in Europe, claiming it will still be sold in “very limited numbers throughout 2020”.
The rugged 4x4, launched in 2018, was reported to be under threat due to its relatively high CO2 emissions, a factor that Suzuki UK has already admitted would “adversely affect its whole range CO2 average in Europe after 2020”.
Although not officially confirmed, it is suggested that the model will be removed from sale in 2021. However, rumours suggest it could instead be transformed into an N1 class commercial vehicle to avoid the impact on CO2 targets. This would require the removal of the rear seats and a load bay conversion, as well as other homologation alterations.
In its most frugal manual gearbox form, the Jimny’s CO2 emissions are recorded at 154g/km - well above the 95g/km fleet average Suzuki will need to meet in 2021. In automatic form that figure rises to 170g/km.
Although UK sales figures for the Jimmy aren’t made public, Autocar understands a significant portion of the allocation of 1200 annual UK cars have already found homes. Suzuki says in a statement it will make “every effort to ensure delivery to its customers who have already placed an order”.
READ MORE
Suzuki Jimny 2019 long-term review
Toyota and Suzuki confirm details of new 'Alliance'
Join the debate
ScottpolocoupeS
I fell in love with the Jimny
I fell in love with the Jimny and spent a few days on the phone calling dealers only to be told they had 20 odd orders ahead of me.Managed to find a dealer about 40 miles from who only had a dozen so I put my name down to be 13th in their queue and offered £500 deposit only to be told that they didn’t need a deposit and would be in touch early 2019 when the demo arrived.That was the last I heard from them ! Would appear they can’t cope with volume !!
289
Disaster.....
Great little car perfect countryside runabout. They cant get enough of them and now because of this ridiculous and unacheivable EU target - it gets chopped.
No one can say that this little puddle jumper is a big - polluting Goliath. It is in many ways the perfect vehicle for countrylanes - all -seasons.
Very sad news.
xxxx
Work of art
What a lot of old BS this Co2 targets is and why didn't Suzuki think of this when designing this latest version, put the 1.0 turbo engine in.
Congratulations to any existing buyers, not only have you a unique car you've got one that'll depreciate slower than a 911 (in percentage terms)
artill
This wont be the last
This wont be the last appealing vehicle to get the chop because of the EUs daft blinkered view of car CO2. These things dont travel far as a rule, and therefore dont contribute significantly to anything.
My hope would be that after 31st January we set our own rules, and stop penalising small cars
bodgerx
artill wrote:
Doubtful manufacturers will do some specific versions for such a small market.
bodgerx
Electric Version?
Add your comment