Suzuki Jimny to stay on sale in UK for 2020, future in doubt

Suzuki UK has responded to media reports that the Jimny will soon be removed from sale in Europe, claiming it will still be sold in “very limited numbers throughout 2020”.

The rugged 4x4, launched in 2018, was reported to be under threat due to its relatively high CO2 emissions, a factor that Suzuki UK has already admitted would “adversely affect its whole range CO2 average in Europe after 2020”.

Although not officially confirmed, it is suggested that the model will be removed from sale in 2021. However, rumours suggest it could instead be transformed into an N1 class commercial vehicle to avoid the impact on CO2 targets. This would require the removal of the rear seats and a load bay conversion, as well as other homologation alterations.

In its most frugal manual gearbox form, the Jimny’s CO2 emissions are recorded at 154g/km - well above the 95g/km fleet average Suzuki will need to meet in 2021. In automatic form that figure rises to 170g/km.

Although UK sales figures for the Jimmy aren’t made public, Autocar understands a significant portion of the allocation of 1200 annual UK cars have already found homes. Suzuki says in a statement it will make “every effort to ensure delivery to its customers who have already placed an order”.

