Suzuki Celerio and Baleno axed from UK sale

Suzuki has confirmed it has discontinued its two cheapest models - the Celerio city car and Baleno supermini - in the UK in a revamp of its product line-up.
The Skoda Citigo and Honda Jazz rivals are still visible on the company’s UK site, but a spokesman said that from the end of this month, no further new, unregistered cars will be available to buy from stock. A limited number of ex-demonstrator cars will be sold, though.
Suzuki says it is “refocusing its model range to cater for the high popularity of its best-selling UK models" – those being the Ignis, Swift, S-Cross and Vitara.
“This has resulted in sales of Celerio and Baleno being discontinued for the UK only. Suzuki is also preparing its range for future emission regulations in 2020, of which details will be confirmed and announced in the future.”
The Celerio and Baleno, launched in 2015 and 2016 respectively, were never strong sellers for the brand in Europe. Suzuki registered around 15,000 Balenos across the region in 2018, compared with 37,000 Honda Jazzes and 55,000 Swifts.
The Celerio did better, with 21,000 finding homes in 2018, but that was still outranked by most core rivals. Suzuki registered more than twice the number of Ignises in the same timeframe.
