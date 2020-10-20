Suzuki Across: Toyota RAV4-based SUV priced from £45,599

Suzuki has revealed UK pricing and specification details for its new Across, a hybrid family SUV heavily based on the Toyota RAV4.
The new model will go on sale next month, priced from £45,999, but Suzuki said that supply will be "very limited" in its first full year on sale.
Just one trim level will be available from launch, with leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, a powered tailgate and 9.0in touchscreen infotainment system equipped as standard.
It arrives following a recent agreement between Toyota and Suzuki to collaborate on selected models and, along with the Corolla Touring Sports-based Swace, gives an indication of how the two firms will seek to differentiate their own versions of shared models.
The Across bears a strong resemblance to the RAV4 but is set apart by an all-new front end that features Suzuki’s trademark large grille.
The differences between the two cars’ cabins are more subtle, with the Across having a largely identical interior, save for a new steering wheel. The RAV4’s 9.0in touchscreen features as standard and offers smartphone mirroring functionality.
The Across's electrified powertrain is carried over wholesale from the new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid. It comprises a 173bhp 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a pair of electric motors - one with 180bhp on the front axle and another with 54bhp at the rear - for a combined output of 302bhp, making it Suzuki's most powerful model to date by nearly 200bhp. The Across can accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.0sec and up to a top speed of 112mph.
The Across emits 22g/km of CO2 on the WLTP combined cycle, with its 18.1kWh battery allowing it to travel 46 miles on electricity alone. It’s expected to be able to reach speeds of up to 84mph in this mode, like the RAV4 PHEV.
Four driving modes feature: EV for electric-only driving; Auto EV/HV; HV, which allows the petrol motor to provide occasional power boosts; and Battery Charger, which uses the engine exclusively.
An electronic four-wheel drive system called E-Four is as standard and can split torque between the two axles in ratios ranging in bias from 100:0 to 20:80. Suzuki says this provides “enhanced stability during take-off on slippery surfaces, such as snow-covered roads, and confident handling when cornering on varying road surfaces”.
Will they collaborate on a new Aygo then?
Riley 1.5
It's not the first time!
The Suzuki Alto became the Nissan Pixo, the Splash the Vauxhall Agila, so an Aygo based model does make sense. Suzuki seems to have neglected their small car ranges in Britain at least, with the demise of the Celerio, the Ignis now being the smallest car available.
The only fly in the ointment, for me at least, would be the cost of VED. My pre-April 2017 Swift costs me £30 a year to tax and, given how little I use it, I don't relish a five-fold increase for even the lowest spec Suzuki model.
si73
Toyota are doing an SUV style
manicm
You cannot even call this
You cannot even call this badge engineering, it's badge swapping, and it's going to be the Suzuki which will commit hara-kiri.
Mini2
Weird
Very much feels like a badge swap, I think because the Rav's side profile and rear are such strong designs. Side by side you'd tell these cars apart, but the Suzuki is quite forgettable.
whiteliner
Suzuki Across
Of course they look similar.
What about the VW group pile of awful UP, Mii and Citigo, plus the rest of their ranges, awful, more awful and ultra awful.
What about the new tie up with Ford and VW on utility vehicles. Next a Ford Golf or VW Focus ??????
Suzuki drivers wont drive Toyota as Toyota drivers will prefer Toyota.
The two brands are on top spot for long term reliability. And their owners like them.
Makes sense.
si73
whiteliner wrote:
Whilst you use the citigo, up and Mii as an example there is a major difference, all these car brands are owned by VW group whereas Suzuki and Toyota are independent of one another and whilst it may not have been cost effective to change the city cars from one another drastically the polo, fabia, A1 and Ibiza all look totally different despite being identical underneath, so I disagree with of course they look similar, Suzuki could surely have done more to differentiate their car.
But then as someone else has said, badge swapping is quite prevalent in other markets, but it does seem lazy.
manicm
whiteliner wrote:
Ford and VW will collaborate on electric drivetrains for passenger cars, and so will still have sufficient differentiation, as they will still have bespoke suspension etc.
Not in anyway similar to the pure badge job of the Suzuki, which from the side and rear looks nigh on identical to the rav4, with no changes at all underneath.
The Apprentice
Toyota are getting the Vitara
Toyota are getting the Vitara in return as urban cruiser.
whiteliner
Toyota getting the Suzuki Vitara
Toyota are getting the sub 4.0m Suzuki Vitara Brezza in India, and going to call it the Urban Cruiser. The already get the Baleno calling it the Glanza. Suzuki will also supply the Ciaz saloon, with more to follow.Toyota to supply Suzuki with electric power units.
