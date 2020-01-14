Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid: UK details confirmed

Toyota has released new details of its new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, which will arrive in the UK with a 302bhp powertrain capable of more than 38 miles of electric-only running.

The fifth-generation SUV was launched in 2018, but it was initially offered in the UK with just one powertrain option: a 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid producing 215bhp in front-wheel-drive form and 219bhp in four-wheel-drive models. Toyota says the new machine is the most powerful RAV4 – and the quickest alternatively fuelled Toyota – ever.

The new plug-in variant features four-wheel drive as standard and uses the same 173bhp 2.5-litre petrol engine as the regular hybrid. That engine is mated to a larger underfloor battery and more powerful electric motor – although Toyota has yet to specify details of these. The new battery is a high-capacity lithium ion unit, with the powertrain featuring a boost converter on the hybrid’s power control unit.