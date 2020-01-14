Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid: UK details confirmed

Toyota has released new details of its new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, which will arrive in the UK with a 302bhp powertrain capable of more than 38 miles of electric-only running.
The fifth-generation SUV was launched in 2018, but it was initially offered in the UK with just one powertrain option: a 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid producing 215bhp in front-wheel-drive form and 219bhp in four-wheel-drive models. Toyota says the new machine is the most powerful RAV4 – and the quickest alternatively fuelled Toyota – ever.
The new plug-in variant features four-wheel drive as standard and uses the same 173bhp 2.5-litre petrol engine as the regular hybrid. That engine is mated to a larger underfloor battery and more powerful electric motor – although Toyota has yet to specify details of these. The new battery is a high-capacity lithium ion unit, with the powertrain featuring a boost converter on the hybrid’s power control unit.
Packaging is clever on the non PHEV one as it is, with a big boot and spare wheel onboard, plenty of foot room front and back even with the AWD rear motor axle. Where a bigger battery will go who knows!
Price is going to be the issue, its pretty pricey as it is (but does come with a hell of a lot of stuff fitted that would be an expensive day out on some other brands option lists)
pa1nkiller
Have Toyota fixed their keyless security issues?
Every Toyota with keyless entry & keyless go that has been tested seems to get a poor security review whereby a thief, with a relay device, can open and drive the vehicle away without the key. Has this been fixed by Toyota yet?
gino259
Keyless entry was never a
TheDriver
The 0-62mph figure of 6.2
The 0-62mph figure of 6.2 secs is presumably only attainable when the batteries are fully charged. Given the small battery size and limited range, will maximum performance only be available at certain times?
