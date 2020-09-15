BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Suzuki Swace revealed as Toyota Corolla-based estate
UP NEXT
Honda previews second EV ahead of Beijing show unveiling

Suzuki Swace revealed as Toyota Corolla-based estate

Second model from partnership between Japanese firms will come to Europe later this year
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
News
2 mins read
15 September 2020

Suzuki has officially unveiled the Swace, an estate car based on the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports, as the second model in its strategic alliance with the Japanese car giant.

It follows the Toyota RAV4-based Suzuki Across SUV that was revealed earlier this year and is due to go on European sale in the coming months.

A single powertrain has been confirmed: the 1.8-litre hybrid one also found in the Corolla, which combines a 97bhp four-cylinder petrol engine with a 71bhp electric motor via a CVT automatic transmission.

Power output is unconfirmed (it's 120bhp in the Corolla), although performance is quoted at 11.1sec for the 0-62mph sprint and top speed is 111mph.

Like the Corolla, the Swace features a dedicated EV mode for emissions-free driving, with the hybrid engine producing 99-115g/km of CO2 on the WLTP cycle. It's understood the Swace won't recieve the Corolla's more powerful 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain. 

The Swace bears a strong exterior resemblance to the Corolla but features its own front end that includes the distinctive grille seen elsewhere in Suzuki's line-up.

Inside, the differences between the two cars are minimal, with a largely identical dashboard layout aside from a new steering wheel, and a similar seats-up rear luggage capacity of 596 litres. 

The Corolla's 8.0in touchscreen infotainment system comes as standard in the Swace with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with wireless smartphone charging, though exact UK specifications are still set to be confirmed.

The new model will be built alongside the Corolla at Toyota’s UK factory in Burnaston, Derbyshire. Prices are likely to stick closely to that of the Corolla Touring Sports, which begins at £27,000.

READ MORE 

Toyota and Suzuki confirm details of new 'Alliance'

New Suzuki Across revealed as Toyota RAV4-based SUV

Suzuki’s UK range becomes hybrid-only, Jimny goes off sale

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Audi SQ7 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi SQ7 2020 review
Audi S3 Sportback 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi S3 Sportback 2020 review
Rolls Royce Ghost 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Rolls-Royce Ghost 2020 review
Suzuki Ignis hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet Hybrid 4WD SZ5 2020 UK review
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Suzuki Ignis

Suzuki Ignis

Suzuki's dinky SUV is extremely well priced and packaged - enough to forgive its stodgy handling and so-so interior quality and infotainment

Read our review

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Audi SQ7 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi SQ7 2020 review
Audi S3 Sportback 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi S3 Sportback 2020 review
Rolls Royce Ghost 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Rolls-Royce Ghost 2020 review
Suzuki Ignis hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet Hybrid 4WD SZ5 2020 UK review
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK review
View all latest drives