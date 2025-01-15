Dacia's new Bigster flagship has hit UK roads for the first time ahead of customer deliveries beginning in spring.

Wearing only light camouflage as Dacia conducts some final pre-sale tests and training, the Nissan Qashqai rival is all but ready for the showroom.

The first customers are expected to have their cars by the beginning of May, with the Bigster having opened to pre-order last month for less money than a Volkswagen Golf.

The Romanian firm's largest model yet starts at just £24,995 - nearly £3000 less than the cheapest Golf and far below the list price of many of its closest rivals. The Qashqai, for example, starts at £30,135, the Ford Kuga at £33,395 and the Skoda Kodiaq at £38,720.

The Bigster is priced closer to the likes of the smaller Vauxhall Frontera, MG ZS and Omoda 5.

The headline-baiting entry price is for Expression trim, which includes 17in alloy wheels, a 10.1in touchscreen, dual-zone air con, a multi-view camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Mid-rung Journey trim bumps the list price up to £26,245 for its larger 19in wheels, electric tailgate and bespoke interior upholstery, while Extreme comes in at £26,494 with its panoramic sunroof, modular roof bars, washable microfibre upholstery and rubber floor mats.

Both Journey and Extreme trims provide a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, wireless phone chargers, adaptive high-beam headlights, electric door mirrors, rear privacy glass and the option of a contrasting black roof.

The Bigster is available with a choice of three powertrains: the pure-petrol TCe 130, mild-hybrid petrol TCe 140 and Hybrid 155.