Special-edition Plus Four marks Morgan’s platform shift

Morgan is launching a batch of 20 uniquely specified Plus Four roadsters — priced at £60,995 each — to mark both the 70th anniversary of the model’s 1950 debut and the fact that the steel ladder chassis it has always used will be superseded this year by the new CX bonded aluminium platform, already launched in the Plus Six.

The 20 cars, officially dubbed Plus Four 70th Anniversary and painted platinum metallic in honour of their “platinum” anniversary, have already found homes. Each car will also have its chassis painted gold, with a motorsport inspired front valance and an exterior black-pack, and will roll on Satin Grey wire wheels.

Inside, each car will carry an individual numbered dashboard plaque. Heated “performance” seats will be trimmed in black leather (with monogrammed head restraints) and fascias will be finished in Ravenwood, a wood so dark that design boss Jon Wells describes it as “almost piano black”.

The 70th anniversary cars will come with a special engine map configured by Morgan’s in-house performance arm, Aero Racing, and a new exhaust from the same source. These lift power from the standard 154bhp to 180bhp, shaving around a second off the 0-62mph time, now “under seven seconds”. More important than the stopwatch time, Morgan experts say, is the fact that the engine revs much more freely.

Though Morgan’s 4/4 and Roadster models have also used the steel ladder chassis, the 70th Anniversary Plus Four will be the company’s only move to mark the chassis change across its range.

Morgan bosses expect to begin building cars in February and have the whole batch ready for delivery during April. By then, they are also likely to have announced the specification of a new four-cylinder turbo model to succeed the Plus Four.