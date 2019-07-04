Morgan Plus Six is marque's first all-new model in 19 years

The new car is very light: its extra equipment and crash structure add almost nothing to the 1075kg kerb weight of the outgoing V8-powered Plus 8. This should make the Plus Six the fastest production Morgan in history, pushing the top speed into the 170mph bracket. Despite this, the CO2 output is an impressively low 170g/km.
Morgan has named its new chassis CX, Roman numerals that mark the firm’s 110-year anniversary. The new structure uses the same bonded aluminium construction principles as its predecessor but includes more sophisticated crash structures front and rear, and integrated rather than bolt-on suspension mountings for rigidity and weight saving.
The new CX chassis provides around 20cm more cockpit length to accommodate bigger drivers, allows bigger doors and leaves decent luggage space. The car’s length and width are almost identical to a Plus 8's, but the wheelbase is 18mm longer. The body is supported, according to Morgan tradition, by an English-grown ash wood frame.
As per Morgan’s traditional nature, ABS is the only electronic driver aid on offer, although the firm says others can be specified later. Cockpit design is traditional, with the separate round tacho and speedo dials mounted centrally, but with a configurable TFT screen ahead of the driver.
Morgan will offer its usual wide choice of colours and textures with the Plus Six and has just started building cars for a spring launch. Production is planned at around six cars a week and the company aims to have 200 Plus Sixes on the road by year-end. The first 50 will be fully loaded launch editions priced at £89,995, after which regular production will start.
ianp55
New Morgan
I'm sure that Morgan don't do platforms,they build cars with a chassis don't they,what engine would be nice would be GM's LT1 as installed in the C7 Corvette,nothing poncy like overhead cams or 32 valves, just pushrods and two valves per cylinder, Should that not be enough the General has supercharged versions that would give mind blowing performance as well
A34
Spyshot paparazzi seen in Malvern? Has hell frozen over?
One imagines this spyshot is a PR effort. After all, if Morgan really wanted the car to be a secret they'd leave off the dazzle paint and the general public would never know it was a new model!
A34
Looks v nice in the flesh!
Congrats to Morgan!
madmac
Cobra
This has been done before, it was called the AC Cobra-and don’t forget the Sunbeam Tiger! We have moved on,and even a Turbo V6 won’t last long before battery power takes over!
Madmac
eseaton
You say we've moved on - I'd
I don't want an over-complex, irreparable little boosted engine with bogus environmental claims and credentials.
Even AMGs come with Jesus sandles now. BMW Ms have long gone mung beans.
I look at the glorious madness offered in the USA with great envy.
MrJ
Please, not another cross
Please, not another cross-eyed creature like the Aero.
Love the electric three-wheeler though!
TheBritsAreComing
Respect
No automaker is more deserving of respect for its clarity of vision and for remaining true to its identity than Morgan.
That sincerity is truly a breath of fresh air in a market (and world) dominated by soulless corporations more committed to quarterly earnings graphs than delivering a desirable product.
I look forward to seeing where they go with their latest offering.
Protest
There will be a new era
My guess, from that engine noise we heard from the video, is that engine is coming from the new 2019 Toyota Supra. A straight six giving about 380 hp.
FMS
Protest wrote:
So a BMW engine then...that has been mooted for months.
Peter Cavellini
Roofless....?!
I prefer it without the Roof, it looks more in proportion then, Morgan deserve a bit of rejuvenation....
Peter Cavellini.
