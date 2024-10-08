BACK TO ALL NEWS
Slippery new DS 8 fastback to offer 466 miles of range
Slippery new DS 8 fastback to offer 466 miles of range

New luxury range-topper set to follow styling lead of SM Tribute concept

Charlie Martin Will Rimell Felix Page
21 November 2024

The new DS 8 electric fastback will be capable of driving 466 miles between charges, the brand has confirmed ahead of its imminent reveal.

DS credited the figure, verified by official WLTP testing, to aerodynamic developments such as active air intakes in the car’s front bumper. 

The firm added that it moved the car’s windscreen and bonnet backwards, although it has yet to clarify what it has compared those dimensions with. Autocar has previously reported that the 8 will be a close relative of the Peugeot e-3008 and Vauxhall Grandland, and DS's comments suggest it will be a sleeker proposition than those SUVs.

New images of the car released by DS also showcase the dramatic rake in its rear window, which undoubtedly plays a key role in it achieving a drag coefficient of 0.24. That’s better than the rival Polestar 4 (0.26 Cd) but just behind the Tesla Model Y (0.23 Cd).

The developments make the DS 8 one of the UK's longest-range electric cars, just behind the Mercedes-Benz EQS, which can drive 481 miles between charges.

DS said the new car will be unveiled in full before the end of the year.

The segment-straddling luxury flagship will be charged with reinvigorating the French premium brand and kick-starting its electric era.

DS 8 camo

It will spearhead a totally overhauled line-up for DS, which is working to electrify each of its cars and increase its share of the market, a decade on from its foundation as a stand-alone brand.

The new range-topper has been conceived as a replacement for today’s DS 9 saloon and will arrive at a crucial moment for the marque, which is still struggling to get a foothold in the European market.

To the end of August, sales were down 33% year on year across the region, to 26,173 cars, and fewer than 800 of those were sold in the UK.

The flagship DS 9 – based on the Peugeot 508, which is due to be pulled from sale – sold just 234 units in Europe until August this year, and only three in the UK.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has been vocal in his backing of each of the company’s 14 brands – most notably Maserati, which has been under intense scrutiny for its lacklustre financial performance.

The company is also standing by its pledge made in 2021 to give each marque 10 years of financial support before making any decisions on its future within the group.

DS 8 camo

That gives DS seven years to become more competitive in the upper mainstream segment, during which time it will also undertake a complete revamp of its product range in line with an ambition to go all-electric from 2027.

The DS 8 will be built at Stellantis’s factory in Melfi, Italy, alongside a similarly shaped successor to the Vauxhall Insignia and Lancia’s new Gamma crossover.

Camouflaged prototypes suggest that DS is aiming to bolster its competitive credentials by ensuring that it has as broad a market reach as possible. The brand will most likely look to retain a raised driving position and roomy cockpit for its upcoming models.

However, the forthcoming flagship 8 suggests the marque is making a departure from conventional crossover styling cues in favour of a more distinct and easily identifiable look.

The DS 8 is expected to be influenced by the recently revealed DS SM Tribute. The rakish, ground-hugging saloon concept was billed as looking ahead to the brand’s future while nodding to the eponymous Citroën GT car of the 1970s.

DS SM Tribute

Indeed, DS design boss Thierry Métroz suggested aspects of the SM Tribute concept’s retro-futuristic design treatment will be carried over to production cars.

“We have done a transcript and reinterpretation of the SM,” he said. “But as it is not our habit to disconnect from our other work, we included a lot of details about DS Automobiles models and our future projects.”

In this context, the SM Tribute concept’s sleek, wind-cheating silhouette suggests DS will move to put aero efficiency at the centre of its design direction. It seems the brand’s relatively conventional Aero Sport Lounge SUV concept from 2020 can no longer be considered a reliable preview of the future, and DS could move away from traditionally shaped SUVs altogether.

Inside, it is expected to follow the SM Tribute’s lead by embracing an airier and more minimalist treatment than that of the firm’s current models, with a projector display – rather than touchscreen – for the infotainment, plus extensive use of ambient lighting and upmarket materials.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

xxxx 21 November 2024

Converting a car to RHD and all the other associated costs must have run into millions, so when all you have to show for it is just 3, yes 3, DS9 sales in one year Senior managerment heads should have rolled.  To some degree they did but Stellantis still think it's ok to continue with so many failing brands. 

Andrew1 21 November 2024

Or maybe they just don't bother with French hating brand snobs Brits.

xxxx 21 November 2024

That's along the thinking of Stellantis managerment, fingers in ears and think of sound bites why their cars don't sell outside France.

Tonrichard 13 October 2024

I know Tavares has said that he will keep brands as long as they remain profitable but surely mahy are canabalising sales of their other brands and creating a monolithic management structures. The multitude of models may share platforms but each must still cost € millions to develop. If Stellantis want their brands to be associated with a national identity wouid there be anything wrong with following the Opel/Vauxhall example by perhaps pairing Fiat with Citroen and Lancia with DS? Have Stellantis huge problems in the US been caused by too much product investment going into Europe and taking the Jeep/Ram truck brand and profit generator for granted? It does appear the chickens are coming home to roost by Stellantis neglecting their cash cows. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

russ13b 8 October 2024

Fascinating. Any chance they could make that SM reboot with the steering and suspension the Activa 2 prototype had?

