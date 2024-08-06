BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Peugeot 508 to go off sale in December in EV push
UP NEXT
Ford Mustang Mach-E breaks EV distance record with 569-mile trip

Peugeot 508 to go off sale in December in EV push

Saloon and estate will bow out after six years, meaning every Peugeot can be had as an EV
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
6 August 2024

The Peugeot 508 will be axed in December, Autocar can reveal.

The French manufacturer attributed the cancellation of the executive saloon and estate to the UK government's introduction of the zero-emission vehicle mandate.

In a statement supplied to Autocar, it said: “We have chosen to focus even further on our electric models in the UK, with the ZEV mandate giving us a clear direction to do this.

Related articles

“As a result of this, every one of Peugeot’s passenger cars is now available in both battery-electric and hybrid powertrains.”

The move is almost certainly a product of the 508’s poor sales too. Since 2019, its first full year on sale, Peugeot has delivered only around 7000 examples in the UK. Last year, fewer than 700 left showrooms.

Peugeot will offer the 508 exclusively as a plug-in hybrid in GT trim until its demise later this year.

That means the Peugeot Sport Engineered (PSE) sub-brand is effectively dead in the UK, just four years after the 508 PSE was launched.

The 355bhp PHEV arrived in saloon and estate forms in late 2020 but failed to attract significant demand, even after last year’s facelift.

The move puts PSE’s future into further doubt, with the only other car to use the branding, the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar, having scored only one podium in the World Endurance Championship over the past two years.

Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson recently poured cold water on the prospect of expanding the PSE line-up, telling Autocar: “To be honest, we thought about [expanding the range] but then the prioritisation came into play, and this is all about electrification.”

Jackson added that “you have to make your priorities”, with Peugeot instead focusing on offering more electric cars.

“At the end of the day, this is all about building awareness, and also engineering and durability, which you can do without necessarily having a road car,” said Jackson.

Her comments mirror those of marketing chief Phil York, who in March told Autocar: “I think we've activated it quite strongly across our marketing communications activity, and that's really where we're leveraging.

“It's an opportunity for us to talk to a younger customer base. We had content creators at Le Mans last year. We've done sales activations across all of our markets, so really it's about raising brand visibility, familiarity and resonating with people who aren't necessarily interested in motorsport, getting them interested in what we're doing. That's the critical lever, if I put my marketing hat on.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

range rover tracking front
Land Rover Range Rover
9
Land Rover Range Rover
Skywell BE11 front three quarter cornering
Skywell BE11
5
Skywell BE11
01 Lotus Eletre 2024 review front corner
Lotus Eletre
7
Lotus Eletre
MG HS review front lead image
MG HS review
7
MG HS review
porsche panamera review
Porsche Panamera
8
Porsche Panamera

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Peugeot 508 Sport Engieneered 2021 road test review - hero front

Peugeot 508 PSE

Peugeot returns to the sporting fold with a new division and hybrid tech. Is it a success?

Read our review
Back to top

As previously reported by Autocar, however, the 508 will be reprised for a third generation. It will be heavily restyled and repositioned in a bid to boost its popularity.

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used Peugeot 508 PSE cars for sale

Peugeot 508 1.6 PureTech First Edition Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,300
55,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 508 2.0 BlueHDi GT Line Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,395
28,654miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 508 1.2 PureTech GT Line Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,638
41,178miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 508 1.5 BlueHDi GT Premium Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£22,000
26,387miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 508 1.5 BlueHDi GT Line Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,099
35,655miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 508 1.2 PureTech Allure Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,338
36,271miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 508 1.6 11.8kWh GT Fastback E-EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,050
35,522miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Peugeot 508 1.5 BlueHDi Active Fastback EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,995
63,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 508 2.0 HDi Allure Auto Euro 5 4dr
2013
£4,500
74,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 135 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
ianp55 6 August 2024

Rather sad to see the demise of the 508 in the UK, always thought that it was a fine car and deserved better sales here than it got, when I was younger the 504 was both an upmarket car and served as a taxi as well, if you wanted a big estate the 504 estate did the job, Peugeot were one of the first makers to make a three row seven seat version the Famille and late in the models  out came the pickup.

TStag 6 August 2024

Apparantly people just don't want these kind of cars any more and prefer SUV's. Yet cars like the Jaguar XF are fast, handle brilliantly, carry loads of stuff and are available at often much lower prices. Barmy really 

xxxx 6 August 2024

A high depreciating poor selling large executive Peugeot 1.2 get binned, well that's a surprize.  

As to the supposed green PHEV version, well a Tesla Model 3 substanial undercuts it.

artill 6 August 2024

I like the 508, particularly the estate, althouigh the recent face lift hasnt done it any favours. However i dont want a 1.2 (and they call it an executive car!!), and i dont want an auto. 

Peugeot have pushed what they want to sell, not what the public want to buy, and then they appear to wonder why people choose not to buy their cars. 

I know cars like this are usually CoCars, and an EV or plug in with a big EV range will suit them best, but the public who buy what they like, not what the tax system encourages. Is it any wonder private car sales are falling through the floor?

Latest Reviews

range rover tracking front
Land Rover Range Rover
9
Land Rover Range Rover
Skywell BE11 front three quarter cornering
Skywell BE11
5
Skywell BE11
01 Lotus Eletre 2024 review front corner
Lotus Eletre
7
Lotus Eletre
MG HS review front lead image
MG HS review
7
MG HS review
porsche panamera review
Porsche Panamera
8
Porsche Panamera

View all car reviews