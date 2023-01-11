BACK TO ALL NEWS
Skoda Superb gains upgraded plug-in powertrain for 2023

Skoda also confirmed the Kodiaq SUV would gain plug-in power for the first time
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
20 March 2023

New iterations of the Skoda Superb and Skoda Kodiaq will go on sale later this year, with both models gaining a total redesign inside and out, new technology and a handful of “efficient engines’.

With first deliveries planned for early 2024, the Superb will enter its fourth generation, while the Kodiaq SUV will move into its second generation. 

Both models will be available with a selection of petrol and diesel engines, with 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines and 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre diesel engines, but a key change is the addition of a new plug-in hybrid powertrain. 

While the Superb has been available with a PHEV powertrain for a while now, it will be the first time the larger Kodiaq will be sold with a plug. 

The electrified plug-in hybrid pairs a 1.4-litre petrol four-pot with an electric motor and 13kWh battery for a combined output of 215bhp and an electric-only range of 25-30 miles. 

However, the line-up of both models will remain predominantly ICE-powered. The Superb will be a direct rival to the likes of the Peugeot 508, while the Kodiaq will have the Kia Sorrento and the Volkswagen Tiguan, its technical twin, in its sights. 

The Kodiaq was Skoda’s third best-selling vehicle last year, with the firm shifting 94,500 units around the world. The Superb, meanwhile, finished in the middle of the park for Skoda’s overall sales, with 60,800 units sold. 

Both models will play a significant role in maintaining and advancing the Czech firm's market share. As part of the firm's rapid advance towards electrification, it unveiled a plan to guide its transition that includes investing €5.6 billion (£4.9bn) in e-mobility, including three new electric cars by 2026 - a flagship SUV, a city car and an electric alternative to the Skoda Karoq crossover.

However, in the lead-up to the 2030 ICE ban, it will continue to update its existing combustion models. By this time, the firm estimates ICE cars will still account for 30% of its total sales.

The current Superb is built at Skoda's factory in Emden, Germany, but this new generation will be built in Bratislava, alongside the new Volkswagen Passat. Both cars will be based on Volkswagen's latest ICE car platform - MQB Evo.

Skoda's aim of catering to a large bracket of customers will mean this line-up will likely remain competitively priced. The aforementioned 1.5 TSI starts at just under £30,000, while the range-topping Laurin & Klement variant using the 1.4 TSI hybrid powertrain pushes the price to £45,000. 

As shown in the accompanying spy shots, we have seen only the estate testing, but Skoda has already confirmed the saloon will make a return once again. This is despite the fact Volkswagen axed the Passat saloon in 2021. The Ford Mondeo and Vauxhall Insignia have also made high-profile exits recently.

The grille, lighting and trim details are visible beneath the test car's camouflage, with refreshed overall design cues to align it with other models in the range such as the Scala, Kodiaq and Octavia. Its silhouette leaves it indistinguishable from the current car, with the firm clearly adopting evolution over revolution for its design. 

