New 2024 Skoda Superb to be revealed today

The new 2024 Skoda Superb will be revealed later today, touting a sleek new design, thoroughly overhauled interior and complete technology revamp.

The car's exterior design was previewed in a series of new sketches, showing off the model’s sleek proportions in both estate and saloon forms. It gains several styling cues drawn from the firm’s new 'Modern Solid' design language, including reworked, sharper headlights, improved headroom and improved practicality.

The Czech firm revealed the model’s interior earlier this year, which will gain a total overhaul with the popular model featuring customisable rotary controllers, a new infotainment system and more sustainable materials.

The Superb’s retention of rotary dials looks likely to be a popular feature among buyers. Three of them are positioned below the 13.0in infotainment touchscreen, and they all feature a 32mm digital display and can be ergonomically pushed.

Skoda says the two outer dials can be set to control seat heating and interior temperature. The centre dial can be used to adjust the infotainment volume, fan speed, air conditioning, driving modes and the zoom of the sat-nav.

Elsewhere, the Superb gains four USB-C ports, massage seats and four-way adjustable lumbar support. The gear selector is also now positioned on the steering column.

The Superb, which we’ve already driven in prototype form, will be fully revealed later this year, with a radical visual and technology revamp. It’ll go on sale towards the end of 2023 with a choice of petrol, diesel and an electrified hybrid line-up.

Skoda has previously described its ICE models as “an important mainstay” during its transition to becoming an all-electric car maker. It said: “They fulfil the needs of customers as markets transition to e-mobility at different speeds."

The Superb will be joined by a refreshed Skoda Octavia, Skoda Kamiq and Skoda Scala models, all of which will arrive by 2026, as well as a second-generation Skoda Kodiaq.