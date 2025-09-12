BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Skoda rules out Citigo successor based on Volkswagen ID 1
UP NEXT
Industry plans for new small, affordable car class backed by EU

Skoda rules out Citigo successor based on Volkswagen ID 1

Epiq crossover will remain Skoda's smallest EV, as it stays focused on ICE cars at the cheaper end of the market

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
12 September 2025

Skoda isn't considering launching an electric car smaller than the forthcoming Epiq in the future, preferring to focus its entry-level efforts on its existing ICE models.

The Epiq will arrive next year using the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB Entry platform, which it will share with the Volkswagen ID PoloVolkswagen ID Cross and Cupra Raval – all of which will be priced from around £22,000.

While that project has been a joint effort across the Group’s three ‘Core’ brands, Volkswagen is also working on a production version of the ID Every1 concept– tipped to revive the Up name – as an electric city car with a target price of around £17,000. 

That has been referred to as purely a Volkswagen brand project, and Skoda boss Klaus Zellmer confirmed that the Czech brand has “consciously designed not to be part of that market”.

He said: “We believe that with the [ICE] Fabia, Kamiq and Scala and the material cost price we can realise in the market, we’re in a strong position".

"We would rather look at the other end,” he added referring to the forthcoming production version of the Vision 7S seven-seat SUV concept.

Zellmer said that the decision made sense because “Volkswagen has always been the brand that covers it all”, adding: “You have to make decisions and say ‘do we want a BEV-only vehicle in that segment or do we believe in the Fabia, Kamiq and Scala being the ones that deliver the most for us in terms of profit and getting our investment back?’.

“In terms of a business model, that's a wise decision to let Volkswagen play on that side. The most importantly thing in the brand group Core is that we don't stand on each other's feet: we want to have a big footprint in the market.”

Skoda will continue to invest in the Fabia, Kamiq and Scala, with sales boss Martin Jahn confirming that some level of hybrid technology will be introduced for the Fabia and Kamiq.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Renault Captur E Tech Hydrid 2025 jb20250905 1202 1600x1067 12192479 2a83 4e96 9d35 032580dcfddb
Renault Captur
7
Renault Captur
BMW 1 Series review 2025 01 front cornering
BMW 1 Series
7
BMW 1 Series
Polestar 5 250911 2067
Polestar 5 prototype review
Polestar 5 prototype review
Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Skoda Citigo 2017 first drive review hero front

Used Skoda Citigo 2012-2019 review

Skoda's city car gets more standard equipment and remains decent to drive, but the Citigo still lacks the sophistication of the VW Up or the dynamism of the Hyundai i10

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.5 A180d AMG Line (Premium Plus) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£17,489
41,635miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.6 CLA180 AMG Line Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£14,855
37,255miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Clio 0.9 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£6,000
86,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X5 3.0 30d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£15,595
96,125miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Yaris 1.33 Dual VVT-i Trend Euro 5 5dr
2013
£4,495
92,696miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall ADAM 1.4 16v GLAM Euro 5 3dr
2013
£3,995
71,804miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz C Class 2.1 C220 CDI AMG Sport Edition G-Tronic+ Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£7,000
92,090miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X3 3.0 35d M Sport Steptronic XDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2011
£9,490
105,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda CX-5 2.2 SKYACTIV-D Sport Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£5,195
112,280miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Renault Captur E Tech Hydrid 2025 jb20250905 1202 1600x1067 12192479 2a83 4e96 9d35 032580dcfddb
Renault Captur
7
Renault Captur
BMW 1 Series review 2025 01 front cornering
BMW 1 Series
7
BMW 1 Series
Polestar 5 250911 2067
Polestar 5 prototype review
Polestar 5 prototype review
Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9

View all car reviews