Skoda seven-seat EV due in 2026 as brand's new flagship

Production version of Vision 7S concept is confirmed for 2026; could push brand into new price bracket

James Attwood
9 September 2025

The production version of the Skoda Vision 7S seven-seater will arrive next year as the firm’s new electric flagship, with chiefs claiming it can play a key role in further strengthening the brand.

The new EV will sit above the Elroq, Enyaq and forthcoming Epiq in the Czech firm’s growing bespoke EV line-up and has been described by CEO Klaus Zellmer as Skoda’s new flagship.

The concept version of the Vision 7S was shown in 2022, introducing Skoda's new ‘Modern Solid’ design language, which has since been applied elsewhere.

The production version, which like the Eloq and Enyaq will use the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, is tipped to stick close to the concept’s styling.

Skoda sales boss Martin Jahn told Autocar that the new seven-seat EV would be “our new highlight”, adding: “There are not too many seven-seaters in the in the BEV arena, so we believe it will be a really important car: beautiful from the outside, very practical from the inside.

"It’s also an extension of the brand. We put a lot of effort into strengthening the brand, and this car will also help us to do that.”

Skoda Vision 7S interior

Jahn refused to discuss an aspirational target price for the new model but acknowledged that it will sit above the Enyaq (which is priced from £39,010), potentially pushing Skoda into an entirely new price bracket. 

But he said: “Skoda is always based on value for money.  We are not the cheapest car in the segment, but when you buy our cars, you get better value for money than when you buy a car for the same money from another brand. Value for money is important for us, but [with this car it will be on] a different level than before.”

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 9 September 2025

Do we need seven seats?, how often would this occur., ok, if your a Family of seven then yes you need transport like this,but there can't be a demand for cars like this,anyway, this looks different which is a good thing, it doesn't look like anything else so I guess Skoda have tried , I hope it gets on the road as is.

Marc 9 September 2025
Peter Cavellini wrote:

Do we need seven seats?, how often would this occur., ok, if your a Family of seven then yes you need transport like this,but there can't be a demand for cars like this

You literally answered your own question. 

