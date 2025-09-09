The production version of the Skoda Vision 7S seven-seater will arrive next year as the firm’s new electric flagship, with chiefs claiming it can play a key role in further strengthening the brand.

The new EV will sit above the Elroq, Enyaq and forthcoming Epiq in the Czech firm’s growing bespoke EV line-up and has been described by CEO Klaus Zellmer as Skoda’s new flagship.

The concept version of the Vision 7S was shown in 2022, introducing Skoda's new ‘Modern Solid’ design language, which has since been applied elsewhere.

The production version, which like the Eloq and Enyaq will use the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, is tipped to stick close to the concept’s styling.

Skoda sales boss Martin Jahn told Autocar that the new seven-seat EV would be “our new highlight”, adding: “There are not too many seven-seaters in the in the BEV arena, so we believe it will be a really important car: beautiful from the outside, very practical from the inside.

"It’s also an extension of the brand. We put a lot of effort into strengthening the brand, and this car will also help us to do that.”

Jahn refused to discuss an aspirational target price for the new model but acknowledged that it will sit above the Enyaq (which is priced from £39,010), potentially pushing Skoda into an entirely new price bracket.

But he said: “Skoda is always based on value for money. We are not the cheapest car in the segment, but when you buy our cars, you get better value for money than when you buy a car for the same money from another brand. Value for money is important for us, but [with this car it will be on] a different level than before.”