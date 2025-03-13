Skoda will launch a new electric seven-seater to rival the Kia EV9 next year as the flagship of its expanding line-up of bespoke EVs.

Previewed today as part of the Czech brand's 2024 results presentation – in which it outlined record sales and profits – the new model will be evolved from 2022's bold Vision 7S concept.

That means it will be styled according to Skoda's new Modern Solid design principles, matching the recently revealed Epiq and Elroq crossovers. Preview images reveal its chunky proportions, distinctive T-shaped light clusters and illuminated front grille.

Details of the seven-seater's precise dimensions remain under wraps ahead of its official debut, which is expected later this year. But it will be sized roughly in line with the 4760mm-long Kodiaq, to which it will serve as an electric equivalent.

The seven-seater will be Skoda's fourth electric car on sale, joining the Epiq, Enyaq and Elroq crossovers. An electric successor to the Octavia will follow in around 2028 and Skoda is set to preview that car with a concept at this year's Munich motor show.

While the electric Octavia will share the Volkswagen Group's new SSP modular architecture with the next Volkswagen Golf, the large SUV is likely to use the MEB platform that underpins all of Skoda's current EVs.

In its latest form, that structure accommodates batteries of up to 86kWh – which would give a range figure north of 400 miles – and either single- or dual-motor powertrains producing up to 335bhp.

While the concept and recently spotted prototypes give a good idea of what the SUV will look like outside, details of its interior remain closely guarded. The original Vision 7S show car majored on family-focused practicality, with a spacious, airy, three-row cabin that hosted an unusual centrally mounted baby seat - a feature that's unlikely to make its way to showrooms.

More broadly, it's expected to take its lead from the Elroq in featuring a minimalist dashboard, topped by a 13in touchscreen but still with physical controls for the key controls.