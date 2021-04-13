Skoda Kodiaq vRS reintroduced for 2021 with 241bhp

The hot Skoda Kodiaq vRS will return with a new lighter and more powerful turbocharged petrol engine as part of as part of a wider mid-life facelift for the large SUV.

The performance version of the Czech firm’s seven-seater previously used a 236bhp twin-turbo diesel engine, but it was taken off sale last year due to tightening emissions regulations.

The Kodiaq vRS will now use the VW Group’s 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which offers a higher output of 241bhp and is more than 60kg lighter than the diesel previously used. It retains all-wheel-drive and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Skoda has yet to give full performance details for the new model, but taking the same-engined version of the similarly sized Seat Tarraco as an indicator, we would expect a 0-62mph time of just over 6.0secs and a top speed of 140mph.

As before, the Kodiaq vRS features a number of bespoke styling details to set it apart from standard versions of the SUV, including a revamped gloss black grille, black window frames and roof rails and a new bespoke front bumper. It also sits on revised 20in alloy wheels finished in metallic black.

The interior features red vRS stitching on the upholstery, and is offered with Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit as standard. That 10.25in digital info display features an extra Sport layout option, which gives prominence to the speedometer and rev counter.

The revisions to the vRS are part of a wider refresh for the Kodiaq, which launched in 2016 and has sold more than 600,000 units worldwide.

The revised Kodiaq vRS will go on sale in July. Pricing details have yet to be set, but a small increase over the previous version, which started from £42,870, is expected.

