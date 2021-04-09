BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Skoda Octavia gains vRS-style Sportline trim for 2021
UP NEXT
Dartz launches Freze Nikrob as "cheapest EV in the EU"

Skoda Octavia gains vRS-style Sportline trim for 2021

Estate and hatch follow Enyaq iV, Karoq and Kodiaq in receiving sporty additions and black detailing
News
1 min read
9 April 2021

Skoda has added a new Sportline trim, bringing black detailing and performance-inspired features to its popular Octavia hatchback and estate.

The Sportline badge, as used on similarly conceived versions of the Enyaq iV, Karoq and Kodiaq, has been used on previous generations of the Octavia, and is now being rolled out for the latest generation.

Most obviously, the package adds black detailing to the Octavia’s front bumper, grille and rear diffuser. The badging on the boot lid is finished in black, too.

Other exterior upgrades include the addition of 18in Vega wheels – 2in larger than is standard for the entry-level SE and SE Technology trims and 1in larger than those of the mid-range SE L.

Inside, the Octavia Sportline includes sports seats with integrated headrests, gloss-black strips and a fabric finish around the instrument panel.

The Sportline sits just below the range-topping Octavia vRS. Although Skoda has yet to reveal pricing, Autocar expects it to split the difference between the SE L, which is available from £25,375, and the £30,620 vRS.

The Octavia Sportline is available with the same engines as the mid-range SE L offering, with a choice of petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains. Power outputs range from 113bhp to 201bhp.

As with the SE L, Skoda will offer the Sportline in both front-wheel-drive and four-wheel drive forms.

READ MORE

Skoda Octavia vRS review 

New Skoda Octavia vRS iV: hot PHEV priced from £35,020 

New Skoda Enyaq iV on sale in UK at £31,085

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,750
66,236miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2014
£2,890
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,000
56,328miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Splash 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,200
72,869miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,250
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Design 5dr
2014
£3,495
94,111miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,495
70,917miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Laureate 5dr
2014
£3,499
64,525miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Volvo V60 B3 Momentum 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo V60 B3 FWD Momentum 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q5 Sportback frontcorner

Audi Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI quattro 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz EQV 2021 LHD first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQV 2021 UK review

1 AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 9 April 2021

It's a big car,and I don't think big cars look that great going fast.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Volvo V60 B3 Momentum 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo V60 B3 FWD Momentum 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q5 Sportback frontcorner

Audi Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI quattro 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz EQV 2021 LHD first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQV 2021 UK review

1 AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK review

1 Toyota Highlander 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Toyota Highlander 2021 UK review

View all latest drives