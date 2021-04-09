Skoda Octavia gains vRS-style Sportline trim for 2021

Skoda has added a new Sportline trim, bringing black detailing and performance-inspired features to its popular Octavia hatchback and estate.

The Sportline badge, as used on similarly conceived versions of the Enyaq iV, Karoq and Kodiaq, has been used on previous generations of the Octavia, and is now being rolled out for the latest generation.

Most obviously, the package adds black detailing to the Octavia’s front bumper, grille and rear diffuser. The badging on the boot lid is finished in black, too.

Other exterior upgrades include the addition of 18in Vega wheels – 2in larger than is standard for the entry-level SE and SE Technology trims and 1in larger than those of the mid-range SE L.

Inside, the Octavia Sportline includes sports seats with integrated headrests, gloss-black strips and a fabric finish around the instrument panel.

The Sportline sits just below the range-topping Octavia vRS. Although Skoda has yet to reveal pricing, Autocar expects it to split the difference between the SE L, which is available from £25,375, and the £30,620 vRS.

The Octavia Sportline is available with the same engines as the mid-range SE L offering, with a choice of petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains. Power outputs range from 113bhp to 201bhp.

As with the SE L, Skoda will offer the Sportline in both front-wheel-drive and four-wheel drive forms.

