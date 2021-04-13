2021 Skoda Kodiaq updated with new looks and technology

Skoda has overhauled its Kodiaq SUV for 2021, featuring new technology and a style makeover that brings the optional seven-seater into line with the brand's latest designs.

The refresh also includes the return of the vRS performance model to the line-up with petrol power, following the removal of the outgoing 237bhp twin-turbo diesel version late last year due to tightening emissions rules.

The Kodiaq launched in 2016 as the first model in the Czech firm's SUX expansion, and has since been followed by the smaller Kamiq and Karoq. It is built on the Volkswagen Group's MQB platform, as used by the Volkswagen Tiguan and Seat Tarraco.

For this mid-life facelift Skoda has refreshed the Kodiaq with a new, more upright grill, elevated bonnet, revamped front and rear bumpers and a revised headlight design, with LED Matrix items available for the first time.

The S, SE and SE L trim levels also gain new aluminium effect detail on the front and rear apron, intended to give it more "offroad styling". A new rear spoiler along with 'finlets' on the sides of the rear windows have been added to optimise aerodynamics and reduce CO2 emissions.

The interior has also been revised, with new seat designs, including a choice of electrically adjustable leather ergonomic seats. SE and SE L moveld can also be optioned with ‘Eco’ seats that feature covers made using recycled vegan materials.

The 10.25in Virtual Cockpit digital display is an option on all models, as is a new 10-speaker Canton sound system. There remains an 8in infotainment touchscreen as standard, with a 9.2in version available as an option. There is also revamped LEB ambient lighting.

The Kodiaq will be offered with 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines developing 147bhp and 188bhp, and 2.0 TDI diesel engines producing 147bhp and 197bhp. The most powerful 2.0-litre petrol unit will only be offered on the vRS model. The entry-level TSI will be offered with a six-speed manual and front-wheel-drive; all other models feature a seven-speed automatic as standard, with the higher-powered petrol and diesel models featuring all-wheel-drive.

The two diesel units are from the VW Group's latest generation, and feature a twin dosing exhaust gas treatment that Skoda says helps reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 80 per cent.

The Kodiaq will go on sale in Jule, and will be offered in five trim levels: S, SE and SE L, L&K and the sportily styled Sportline.

The revised Kodiaq line will go on sale in July. Pricing details have yet to be set, but a small increase over the previous version, which started from £26,635, is expected.

Originally launched in 2016, the Kodiaq has sold more than 600,000 units worldwide to date. The machine is offered globally and produced at factories in the Czech Republic, China, India and Russia. The UK market cars are produced in the Czech Republic.

