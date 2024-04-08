Skoda Kodiaq PHEV brings 75-mile electric range for £41,935

Order books for the plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV have opened in the UK, with the new family SUV offering an electric range of 75 miles for £41,935.

Its powertrain pairs a 148bhp turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a gearbox-mounted 114bhp electric motor, which combine to put out up to 204bhp and 258lb ft.

Its battery has a capacity of 25.7kWh (19.7kWh of which is usable) to give a range of 75 miles between charges. It can be replenished at up to 50kW on a DC rapid charger.

The entry-level plug-in hybrid is £5290 more than the comparable petrol model (£36,645), which uses the same engine but with 48V mild-hybrid assistance.

That base price is for the Kodiaq SE, which has 18in wheels and comes with LED lights, heated front seats and keyless start.

Mid-rung SE L, meanwhile, bumps the price up to £40,205 and adds 19in wheels, matrix headlights, an electrically adjustable driver's seat and leather upholstery.

A new range-topping high-spec Sportline variant will be added to the roster later this year, raising the price nearer to £45,000.

The hot Kodiaq vRS is tipped to return later on, with four-wheel drive and nearly 300bhp.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin imminently.

The Czech brand's reinvented flagship is the first production car to be styled with elements from the 'Modern Solid' philosophy previewed by the Vision 7S concept, which gives the new Kodiaq a more overtly rugged and utilitarian billing than its predecessor.

Highlights of the refresh include squared-off wheel arches, a prominent hexagonal grille, a heavily sculpted bonnet and model badging in a new corporate font.

The makeover is capped off by Skoda's clean new logo, which makes its first appearance on a production car. Also new for the 2024 Kodiaq is the option of an LED light strip running across the front end, which brings it into line with its electric Enyaq sibling.