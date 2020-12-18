Skoda Enyaq iV coupe: style-focused electric SUV drops camo

Skoda is planning a range of Enyaq iV electric models over the next few years as it looks to capitalise on the growing demand for EVs, and new spy shots show the sloping-roofed coupé version nearly undisguised.

The Enyaq, revealed earlier this year, is Skoda’s first bespoke EV and is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric modular platform.

A Kodiaq-sized large SUV, it will offer from launch two rear-wheel-drive variants with 242 miles and 316 miles of range, plus two four-wheel-drive variants, one of which is badged vRS.

Now Skoda’s sales and marketing boss, Alain Favey, has told Autocar that more variants are due. He said: “We think the Enyaq is the perfect right step, and there will be a range of Enyaqs that will be expanded over the years.”

Given the flexibility of the MEB platform, the cost-effectiveness of different bodystyles is easier to justify across all Volkswagen Group brands than for traditional cars.

The upcoming Volkswagen ID 4 will receive both regular SUV and coupé versions, and spy shots of a prototype have shown that Skoda will follow the same route with the Enyaq.

While it appears identical to the regular Enyaq from the front, things change from the B-pillar backwards, with a reduced glasshouse, a rising shoulder line and a roofline curving into a steeply raked rear screen and short, saloon-style tailgate.

The Enyaq coupé, whose production name hasn't been confirmed, will use the same underpinnings as the regular Enyaq. That should mean a range of rear- and four-wheel drive powertrains, kicking off with a rear-driven 177bhp model with a 62kWh battery and rising to the vRS with 302bhp, four-wheel drive and an 82kWh battery.

It remains to be seen if the redesigned rear end has a positive impact on range; sister brand Audi’s E-tron Sportback achieves an extra 6.2 miles over the regular E-tron, thanks to a lower drag coefficient. It’s likely the Enyaq’s altered roofline will have a similar effect.

Every Enyaq can be charged at a rate of up to 50kW as standard, with 100kW charging optionally available for the 62kWh battery and 125kW charging offered at extra cost on the 82kWh model.

Don’t expect a radically altered interior, either, with the same digital instruments and infotainment display as the standard car. Whether or not the roofline will impact rear seat space remains to be seen, but it will almost certainly reduce the 585-litre boot capacity of the standard Enyaq.