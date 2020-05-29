Skoda axes Karoq Scout, Kodiaq Scout and Kamiq diesels

UK Skoda range is to be streamlined with variants, trim levels and engines removed from the line-up
29 May 2020

Skoda will axe is remaining Scout models in the UK as part of a round of changes to its product line-up. 

The Kodiaq Scout and Karoq Scout SUVs – launched in 2017 and 2019 respectively – currently remain on price lists, but the company has confirmed to Autocar the models will soon be dropped. 

The changes have been made "as a result of customer demand" and as part of model year updates, according to a Skoda spokesman, who admitted the Scout variants accounted for just 2% of the sales mix for the SUVs. 

Rugged Scout models have been a fixture at Skoda for years, most prominently on the Octavia, offering a raised ride height, four-wheel drive and protective body cladding. A Superb Scout is available in Continental Europe, but the decision was taken not to offer it in the UK at launch. It's unclear whether the new-generation Octavia will be sold here in Scout form. 

The Kamiq small SUV will also now move to a petrol-only line-up, with the 1.6-litre TDI diesel engine removed from sale. This is due to the model being "predominantly a retail product, the spokesman said, "and in this segment demand for diesel is very low."

Further changes include the removal of all manual gearbox options for the Kodiaq, although a manual version of the 113bhp 2.0-litre diesel will be brought in later this year. Skoda has also removed the Edition trim from the Kodiaq range.

READ MORE:

2020 Skoda Octavia: UK prices and specs revealed

First drive: 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV prototype review

Skoda Kodiaq review

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week