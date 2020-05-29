Skoda axes Karoq Scout, Kodiaq Scout and Kamiq diesels

Skoda will axe is remaining Scout models in the UK as part of a round of changes to its product line-up.

The Kodiaq Scout and Karoq Scout SUVs – launched in 2017 and 2019 respectively – currently remain on price lists, but the company has confirmed to Autocar the models will soon be dropped.

The changes have been made "as a result of customer demand" and as part of model year updates, according to a Skoda spokesman, who admitted the Scout variants accounted for just 2% of the sales mix for the SUVs.

Rugged Scout models have been a fixture at Skoda for years, most prominently on the Octavia, offering a raised ride height, four-wheel drive and protective body cladding. A Superb Scout is available in Continental Europe, but the decision was taken not to offer it in the UK at launch. It's unclear whether the new-generation Octavia will be sold here in Scout form.

The Kamiq small SUV will also now move to a petrol-only line-up, with the 1.6-litre TDI diesel engine removed from sale. This is due to the model being "predominantly a retail product, the spokesman said, "and in this segment demand for diesel is very low."

Further changes include the removal of all manual gearbox options for the Kodiaq, although a manual version of the 113bhp 2.0-litre diesel will be brought in later this year. Skoda has also removed the Edition trim from the Kodiaq range.

