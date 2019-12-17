Seat Tarraco gains automatic, front-wheel-drive variant

Seat has added an automatic, front-wheel-drive variant to its Tarraco line-up for the first time, intended to make the large SUV more appealing to company car buyers.

It has previously only been available in front-wheel drive mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or in an all-wheel-drive configuration paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The 148bhp 1.5-litre model with front-wheel drive and an automatic ’box is the most efficient and tax-friendly Tarraco in the range. As a result, the variant will increase “the Tarraco’s appeal to fleets and customers where 4Drive all-wheel-drive technology isn’t as critical”, said Seat. CO2 emissions based on WLTP testing start from 164g/km while fuel consumption is a claimed 35.3mpg.

The model, which delivers 184lb ft of torque, achieves 0-62mph in 9.5sec and has a top speed of 123mph.

The variant, which is priced from £29,900, will be offered in four trim levels: SE, SE Tech, Xcellence and Xcellence Lux.

A plug-in hybrid version of the Tarraco will arrive within the next two years. That model will offer 207bhp and 295lb ft of torque, with an electric-only range of 31 miles and a CO2 output of less than 50g/km.

The Tarraco is the third SUV launched in recent years by Seat, following the Ateca and Arona. The seven-seater is built on the same MQB-A long-wheelbase platform as the Volkswagen Tiguan and the Skoda Kodiaq.

