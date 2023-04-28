Saab-engineered Nevs Emily GT saved by Canadian EV start-up

The Nevs Emily GT, a 621-mile electric saloon developed by engineers from Saab, has taken a step closer to production after the project was bought by Canadian start-up EV Electra.

The striking EV was revealed to the world by Nevs engineers in April, after the Swedish firm was placed in "hibernation mode" by its Chinese owner, Evergrande Group.

Nevs acquired the rights to many of Saab’s assets when the storied brand entered bankruptcy in 2012 and is based in Saab’s old home city of Trollhättan.

In a statement, Nevs CEO Nina Selander hailed EV Electra’s acquisition of the Emily GT – as well as the Nevs Pons autonomous pod – as a “realisation of shared dreams” and a “profound moment”.

The joint statement added that EV Electra will soon begin assembling its first cars at a factory in Turkey.

EV Electra founder and CEO Jihad Mohammad said: “We will have cars coming out of Trollhättan again.

"We did this acquisition fully aware that we will need to back it all the way through development to mass production.

"I'm a firm believer in in-house production and strong balance sheets. I also believe Trollhättan has the personnel that can make our visions come true.

"The acquisition of the Pons and Emily projects signifies a pivotal milestone in our pursuit of innovation and sustainability. We're thrilled to embark on this journey."

What is the Nevs Emily GT?

The Nevs Emily GT is a four-door, five-seat electric car rivalling the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Tesla Model S.

It is claimed to be capable of driving more than 1000km (621 miles) between charges, thanks to a huge 175kWh battery.

Battery capacities of 140kWh and 105kWh were also in the original plans, as was 11kW wireless charging via a pad connected to a fixed hub.

The Emily prototypes used a 52kWh battery from the Nevs 9-3, an electric conversion of the Saab of the same name.