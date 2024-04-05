BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault Espace could return as retro electric MPV
UP NEXT
Polestar 7 to replace 2 in brand's next-generation line-up

Renault Espace could return as retro electric MPV

Modular EV platform allows Renault to explore new segments, but Espace can’t be FWD
Sam Phillips
News
3 mins read
5 April 2024

Renault is considering reviving the Espace MPV, as the flexibility of the company’s electric car platforms enables it to explore and revisit a range of different bodystyles.

The Espace is currently a stretched seven-seat version of the Austral hybrid SUV, but Autocar understands the name could be redeployed for an electric people carrier that’s truer to the concept – and design – of the original, launched in 1984.

Renault’s global leader for the Ampr Medium platform, Olivier Brosse, told Autocar that a resurrection of the seminal people carrier is “something we are contemplating” as Renault expands its electric car line-up into new segments.

Related articles

He said: “Technically I think it is possible, but after that we would have to consider if an MPV would be accepted by European customers.”

An electric, seven-seat Espace MPV based on the Ampr Medium architecture (formerly known as CMF-EV) that underpins the Mégane and Scenic electric crossovers would give Renault a rival to the likes of the Volkswagen ID Buzz and Kia EV9. Just as importantly, it could face off against the wave of new Chinese electric MPVs, such as the Maxus Mifa 7, Xpeng X9 and Zeekr Mix.

However, Brosse was keen to point out that an electric MPV would bring with it some fundamental technical challenges.

“I think one technical problem we have is that after the car exceeds 2.0-2.2 tonnes, from a technical perspective it’s mandatory that the car becomes rear-driven,” said Brosse.

He referenced Alliance partner firm Nissan’s Ariya SUV as an example of how far the Ampr Medium platform can go in terms of weight in its current form, saying that an increase above 2000kg would result in a switch to a rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive layout.

However, Brosse also suggested the flexibility of the architecture means the technical constraints aren’t necessarily an inhibitor to expanding the Renault EV portfolio into new segments, saying: “There is no strict policy in Renault.”

“Electric car platforms bring a number of benefits that allow us to optimise internal packaging, and from a design point of view they give you a lot more freedom,” he said.

A new Espace could follow the lead of the forthcoming 5, 4 and Twingo EVs in taking design inspiration from its original namesake, which was defined by its boxy silhouette, short overhangs and aerodynamically optimised steep bonnet and windscreen – features that were inspired by France’s TGV high-speed trains.

Renault hasn’t confirmed plans to bring back any other historic models beyond its three compact EVs, but design boss Laurens van den Acker has previously told Autocar that CEO Luca de Meo finds reinventing classic designs “irresistible”, suggesting more could return as the firm expands its EV portfolio.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

porsche taycan 4s review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan
Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser
alfa romeo tonale review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Tonale
6
Alfa Romeo Tonale
bmw x6m review 2024 01 front tracking
BMW X6 M Competition
6
BMW X6 M Competition

View all car reviews

Back to top

“I think at this time when there’s so much insecurity in the world, where there are many dark clouds hanging left, right and centre, to make a few cars that really talked about the good times – and the times when the brand was alive – and stir all these positive emotions that people have [is a good thing],” said van den Acker.

Advertisement

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam has been part of the Autocar team since 2021 and is often tasked with writing new car stories and more recently conducting first drive reviews.

Most of his time is spent leading sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in electric cars, new car news, microbility and classic cars. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

used cars for sale

Hyundai I10 1.2 Premium Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,991
12,258miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai I10 1.0 T-GDi N Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£15,392
8,557miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai I30 1.6 CRDi Blue Drive Premium SE DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,323
27,749miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Kia Niro 1.6 GDi 2 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,794
24,262miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volkswagen CARAVELLE 2.0 TDI Executive DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£47,499
42,699miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 ETSI MHEV R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£28,899
3,810miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volkswagen ID.5 Pro Performance 77kWh Max Auto 5dr
2022
£35,499
9,059miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI R-Line DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£30,799
23,251miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Life Auto 5dr
2021
£19,199
18,035miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

porsche taycan 4s review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan
Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser
alfa romeo tonale review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Tonale
6
Alfa Romeo Tonale
bmw x6m review 2024 01 front tracking
BMW X6 M Competition
6
BMW X6 M Competition

View all car reviews