BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Renault Clio adds pure-petrol option in UK for £17,795
UP NEXT
First drive: 2023 Renault Espace

Renault Clio adds pure-petrol option in UK for £17,795

Renault brings supermini’s entry price down by £3500 in response to “difficult economic climate”
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
6 October 2023

The new Renault Clio has gained a cheaper pure-petrol engine option in the UK, after the supermini was made hybrid-only in a facelift earlier this year. 

The decision was made in response to the cost of living crisis, which has affected consumer demand for new cars across the entire market.

Renault said in a statement supplied to Autocar: “We are committed to becoming 100% electrified in the UK thanks to Renault’s E-Tech electric technology, available in both 100% electric and full hybrid powertrains.

Related articles

“The New Renault Clio will launch with an E-Tech full hybrid [143bhp] engine.

“In order to meet the needs of some customers in a difficult economic climate, the New Clio will also be available with [an 89bhp] TCe petrol engine.”

2023 Renault Clio interior

The hybrid powerplant comprises a 1.6-litre petrol engine and two electric motors, which combine to drive 143bhp and 151lb ft through the front wheels. It can only be had with an automatic gearbox, and yields 67.3mpg.

The TCe 90, on the other hand, is a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine outputting 89bhp and 118lb ft. It gives 56.5mpg.

The new powerplant, which is shared with the Dacia Sandero and is only available with a manual gearbox, is £3500 cheaper than the hybrid. 

As such, prices for the Clio now start from £17,795 instead of £21,295. This undercuts several key rivals in the supermini segment, including the Peugeot 208 (priced from £20,610 but set to increase with an upcoming mid-life facelift), the Hyundai i20 (£20,770) and the Vauxhall Corsa (£19,275).

2023 Renault Clio rear quarter

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Renault Clio 2019 road test review - hero front

Renault Clio

Supermini chases greater maturity in its latest iteration but at what cost to driver fun?

Read our review
Back to top

The Clio’s update brought bolder, sharper styling than the previous iteration, bringing it into line with the brand’s new design identity. It features an enlarged chequered grille, a fresh lighting signature and the brand’s new, and simplified, 2D logo. At the rear end, it receives redesigned brake lights and a more angular bumper.

Inside, it remains largely unchanged, with a new 10in edgeless instrument display (7in on lesser trims) added. Top trims continue to get the 9.3in infotainment touchscreen. 

An uplift in material quality arrives as part of Renault’s recently pledged push for profit, integrating more soft-touch materials around the dashboard and doors. However, the car is now not offered with any leather trims – a nod to sustainability – with textiles used instead. Options packages have also been simplified for ease. 

The range is topped by the new Esprit Alpine trim, first offered on the Renault Austral SUV, with bespoke badging, colours and diamond-cut 17in alloys. Pricing for this variant starts from £20,595, still undercutting mainstream rivals.

Car Review
Renault Clio
Renault Clio 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“[The] Clio has enthralled us with every new generation,” Renault design vice-president Gilles Vidal said in April. “The new Clio E-Tech successfully combines generous shapes and chiselled volumes with very technical, structured, precise and efficient lines.”

Additional reporting by Will Rimell

used Renault Clio cars for sale

Renault CLIO 1.6 E-TECH Launch Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,600
6,090miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Renault Clio 1.0 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,650
22,439miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Clio 0.9 TCe GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,599
7,949miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Clio 1.5 DCi Dynamique S Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,998
53,721miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Renault CLIO 1.6 TCe Renaultsport EDC Euro 5 5dr
2014
£9,500
69,903miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Renault Clio 0.9 TCe GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,000
19,019miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Clio 1.6 E-TECH RS Line Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£17,990
26,500miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Renault Clio 1.2 16V Dynamique Nav Euro 6 5dr
2016
£7,998
52,861miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Clio 0.9 TCe GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,990
19,783miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 3162 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
FastRenaultFan 18 April 2023
Classy and Stylish. Renault make the best cars. You will not find a VW like that.
Andrew1 18 April 2023
If you can't beat Peugeot on design... copy it :))
catnip 18 April 2023

I guess "sub £22,000" will mean £21,995. Still, every little helps.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives