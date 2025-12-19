BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault CEO 'pushing' to get four-wheel-drive 4 on sale
Renault CEO 'pushing' to get four-wheel-drive 4 on sale

Fabrice Cambolive said Savane 4x4 variant would extend the market appeal of the compact electric crossover

Mark Tisshaw
19 December 2025

A decision on whether the Renault 4 Savane 4x4 concept car will make production will be taken within the coming weeks.

Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive said he “would be pushing” for the four-wheel-drive model to make production as one of the “cherries on top of the cake” of Renault’s new range of small EVs.

Speaking at the Car of the Year 2026 final event in Barcelona, Cambolive said the Savane would also extend the market appeal of the 4 in certain Northern European countries where 4WD is more desirable.

The 4x4 adopts an additional electric motor to power the rear axle, rather than having a traditional 4WD system.

The only delay on the decision to date had been one of making strategic priorities, Cambolive said.

The 4 follows the Renault 5 and comes to market ahead of the new Renault Twingo as one of a trio of retro EVs inspired by some of Renault’s past icons.

However, Cambolive said “retro was not a rule” for Renault in its future models and its next-generation models in higher segments will all be much more forward-looking and not play to the past.

“This recipe [retro] is very interesting when the packaging and dimensions are good to do that. And for the Renault 5, it gives a capacity to do emotion while being capable, and to convince people who are hesitating [about going electric]. But it is not a rule by itself. It's a rule when it’s worth it for customers, but we don’t play to that as a rule. You will see cars from us that are totally different from the past.”

More broadly, Cambolive said Renault’s overall guiding principle remained “joie de vieve” - French for 'the joy of living' - and it had “125 years of values” to draw upon, not just a series of smaller models from its more recent past.

Renaultt 4 review 2025 001

Renault 4

The R4 is back after a 30-year hiatus as a no-nonsense and practical electric crossover

Read our review
Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

