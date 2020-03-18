Reborn Lotus Esprit spied testing for the first time

The spiritual successor to the Lotus Esprit, which will use a V6 powertrain and be priced above £100,000, has been spotted testing for the first time ahead of its 2021 debut.
Development prototypes of the upcoming Ferrari-baiting sports car have been seen close to Lotus's headquarters in Hethel, Norfolk, disguised by Evora bodyshells that have been widened to accommodate the modified chassis.
Although these early prototypes don't give any clues towards the new car's styling, it's widely expected to adopt the design language seen on the 1973bhp Evija electric hypercar.
Exclusively revealed by Autocar earlier this year, the reborn Esprit will be the first all-new Lotus production car for twelve years.
It's set to use a V6 powertrain sourced from Toyota, supplemented by a hybrid system developed in-house that could push power north of 500bhp. In that case, it would eclipse the 410bhp Evora GT410, although the car is expected to sit above it in the Lotus line-up rather than replace it outright.
voyager12
Evora's signature cokebottle shape is timeless...
and should be kept, like Porsche did with the 911. Just paste the best-looking butt of one of the concepts that Dany Bahar left behind on the new Esprit, and be done with it.
manicm
voyager12 wrote:
The Evora does not look like a 80k car. I won't be sad to see it go.
NoPasaran
I loved the old Esprit V8
russ13b
the cost of appearances
Esprit S4s was launched in 1995 at just under £53,000, which in today's money is around £102,000. Does that look like a car worth so much? That £80,000 for an Evora was worth around £41,000 in 1995. I love the Esprit, but it can't be denied that it was always a bit "kitcar", and compared to the Evora, pricey.
