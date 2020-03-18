Reborn Lotus Esprit spied testing for the first time

All-new sports car is expected to arrive with hybridised V6 and develop more power than the Evora
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
18 March 2020

The spiritual successor to the Lotus Esprit, which will use a V6 powertrain and be priced above £100,000, has been spotted testing for the first time ahead of its 2021 debut.

Development prototypes of the upcoming Ferrari-baiting sports car have been seen close to Lotus's headquarters in Hethel, Norfolk, disguised by Evora bodyshells that have been widened to accommodate the modified chassis.

Although these early prototypes don't give any clues towards the new car's styling, it's widely expected to adopt the design language seen on the 1973bhp Evija electric hypercar.

Exclusively revealed by Autocar earlier this year, the reborn Esprit will be the first all-new Lotus production car for twelve years.

It's set to use a V6 powertrain sourced from Toyota, supplemented by a hybrid system developed in-house that could push power north of 500bhp. In that case, it would eclipse the 410bhp Evora GT410, although the car is expected to sit above it in the Lotus line-up rather than replace it outright.

Our Verdict

Lotus Evora

Lotus Evora

Lotus moves upmarket with a 2+2 GT, but is the Lotus Evora an everyday car?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The Esprit should have a mid-engine layout and a two-seat cabin instead of the 2+2 layout found in some Evora models.

The new car will be the last to use Lotus' extruded aluminium platform, ahead of an all-new design arriving alongside a greatly expanded model range that could include a reborn Elan to compete with the Porsche 718 Boxster.

It's currently unknown whether Lotus will choose to reuse the Esprit name or give the car an all-new title.

Lotus currently sells around 1500 cars per year but is in the process of expanding its Hethel base to enable it to build 5000. This is part of the British brand's five-year plan that will include the introduction of its first SUV, as well as the Evija and more mainstream sports cars, thanks to investment from new Chinese owner Geely.

READ MORE

New V6 hybrid ‘Esprit’ to lead Lotus expansion plan

Lotus Elan in frame as Boxster rival in revival plan

New Lotus Evija sold out for 2020

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4

voyager12

18 March 2020

and should be kept, like Porsche did with the 911. Just paste the best-looking butt of one of the concepts that Dany Bahar left behind on the new Esprit, and be done with it.

manicm

18 March 2020
voyager12 wrote:

and should be kept, like Porsche did with the 911. Just paste the best-looking butt of one of the concepts that Dany Bahar left behind on the new Esprit, and be done with it.

The Evora does not look like a 80k car. I won't be sad to see it go.

NoPasaran

18 March 2020

It's not what you do it's how you do it.Be anything you want to beIt's not what you got it's how you use itYou be you and I'll be meIt's just a matter of styleYou can fake itMile after mile feeling freeIf you got the soul you can make itMove-em outLet 'em rollFrom sea to shining seaCannonball

russ13b

18 March 2020

Esprit S4s was launched in 1995 at just under £53,000, which in today's money is around £102,000. Does that look like a car worth so much? That £80,000 for an Evora was worth around £41,000 in 1995. I love the Esprit, but it can't be denied that it was always a bit "kitcar", and compared to the Evora, pricey.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week