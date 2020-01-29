Lotus unveils more refined Evora GT 410 for everyday use

Lotus is launching a more refined European version of the Evora 410 that’s designed to improve the car’s comfort in day-to-day use without harming its high-speed capability.

Called the Evora GT 410, it sits beside the existing, notably more hardcore GT 410 Sport, which itself has received some running improvements. The new model is known internally as ‘Phil’s spec’, because Lotus boss Phil Popham called for its UK launch after trying a quieter, more supple, US-spec Evora.

The new car costs £82,900, a price that includes additions to the usual standard equipment level. Its spec includes air conditioning, Sparco sports seats, improved door trims, a tailgate with a larger glass area and a rear-view camera. The whole package saves buyers around £3000, says Lotus, and is on sale now.

The new variant is intended to offer more refinement through the fitment of all-weather Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. It also has more soundproofing and its damping – as with all Lotus models – has been tuned by the firm’s chief attributes engineer, Gavan Kershaw.

“It’s still extremely stable and quick,” Kershaw said, “but it’s quieter on coarse surfaces and it rides ridges better, with smaller impacts. You could say it ‘breathes’ better on challenging road surfaces, which is just what you need if you drive your Evora every day.”

The GT 410 uses the same 3.5-litre supercharged V6 as the GT 410 Sport, putting out - as the name suggests - 410bhp and 310lb ft. As such, 0-60mph is achieved in 4.0sec, while the top speed is pegged at 190mph.

